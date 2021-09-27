How to make your petrol last longer, according to the car experts

These five tips will help your petrol last longer. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Struggling to fill up your tank at your local petrol station? We've got five sure ways to help make the most of your fuel.

The current fuel crisis means millions of Brits have been unable to fill their tanks at their local petrol stations.

While there is not actually a shortage of fuel, the lack of drivers and the panic buying of the public has left garages unable to keep up with demand.

If you're concerned about running out of fuel and not being able to refill, there are ways you can prolong the usage of your petrol.

The experts at Parts For All Cars have put together their top five hacks of making fuel last longer, and they're all really easy.

The petrol crisis has left many Brits unable to fill up their cars. Picture: Getty

1. Tighten your petrol cap

A simple but effective way to gain some extra mileage is to make sure your cap is on tight after filling the tank. Petrol, like all liquids when hot evaporates and if the cap isn’t airtight, you’re bound to lose some valuable fuel. Taking the time to double check this can make all the difference – allowing you to make the most of your money whole preserving resources.

2. Keep your windows closed

This one may sound unusual but open windows could be another reason you just aren’t getting the mileage out of your tank. Being aerodynamic is more important than you think and open windows at higher speeds creates a drag resulting in a less efficient vehicle. Simply avoid wind resistance to maintain your fuel.

The experts suggest you ensure the cap is tightened on the car. Picture: Getty

3. Travel light

It’s not just open windows that attract wind resistance and create a drag. Added weight can impact your tank efficiency too. The heavier the vehicle the more fuel used. If you can manage without roof racks, trailers, and a full boot this can be extremely helpful in saving money and reducing consumption. This doesn’t have to be permanent but using spare time to detach heftier additions can make a huge difference.

Filling your car up could be draining your petrol. Picture: Getty

4. Keep tyres inflated

It’s just good practice to keep tyres properly inflated at all times but it’s added bonus is it encourages more miles for your money too. Overall, your tyre’s rolling resistance is accountable for 15% of fuel consumption (The AA). This means if your tyre pressure is too low, the more rolling resistance there will be also resulting in higher fuel consumption.

5. Don’t idle

Only if safe to do so, turn off the engine if you have been stationary for longer than a minute. Coming to a standstill with the engine left running not only burns up fuel but is a huge contributor to air pollution too. To sustain a lower fuel usage, the key is to be strict and economical. Idling is a waste and can be easily avoided.