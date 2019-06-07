How to see your ad suggestions on Instagram

The hilarious suggestions have had people questioning whether Instagram is listening to their conversations. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Everyone has been sharing their crazy ad suggestions and are baffled by some of them.

Our Instagram feeds are always overloaded with advertisements, be in on the timeline or in-between stories.

The app has apparently collected information from us that create 'ad suggestions' based on what they deem to be our interests.

Instagram's ad suggestions have been getting shared all over people's stories. Picture: PA

How they collect that information is rather unknown, and personally we'd prefer not to know if the app is listening to our every conversation - but there IS a way to check what your Instagram ads are.

Here's what happened when we tried it out...

Head to your Instagram profile

If you swipe left the menu will come up. Picture: Heart

Then swipe left to get the menu up, and click on settings in the bottom right corner.

It's the logo with the cog.

Click on security

The settings menu has a number of options. Picture: Heart

After the security menu comes up, click on the security logo.

Head into Access data

Click on 'security' and this menu will pop up. Picture: Heart

When you get here, scroll to the 'data and history' section.

Then - click on 'access data'.

Scroll to the bottom of this section

One through to the next step, scroll all the way to the bottom. Picture: Heart

You'll need to scroll all the way to the bottom once you've clicked on Access Data.

Then click on the button that says 'view all' under Ads Interests.

Et voila!

The ads interests for everyone are so random. Picture: Heart

Then you should be able to access your apparent 'ads interests'.

We at Heart tried out ours and it's definitely come out with some random suggestions that make no sense whatever, but they've provided us with plenty of laughs.

There have been some truly hilarious suggestion. Picture: Heart