How to see your ad suggestions on Instagram

7 June 2019, 12:21

The hilarious suggestions have had people questioning whether Instagram is listening to their conversations
The hilarious suggestions have had people questioning whether Instagram is listening to their conversations. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Everyone has been sharing their crazy ad suggestions and are baffled by some of them.

Our Instagram feeds are always overloaded with advertisements, be in on the timeline or in-between stories.

The app has apparently collected information from us that create 'ad suggestions' based on what they deem to be our interests.

Instagram's ad suggestions have been getting shared all over people's stories
Instagram's ad suggestions have been getting shared all over people's stories. Picture: PA

How they collect that information is rather unknown, and personally we'd prefer not to know if the app is listening to our every conversation - but there IS a way to check what your Instagram ads are.

Here's what happened when we tried it out...

Head to your Instagram profile

If you swipe left the menu will come up
If you swipe left the menu will come up. Picture: Heart

Then swipe left to get the menu up, and click on settings in the bottom right corner.

It's the logo with the cog.

Click on security

The settings menu has a number of options
The settings menu has a number of options. Picture: Heart

After the security menu comes up, click on the security logo.

Head into Access data

Click on 'security' and this menu will pop up
Click on 'security' and this menu will pop up. Picture: Heart

When you get here, scroll to the 'data and history' section.

Then - click on 'access data'.

Scroll to the bottom of this section

One through to the next step, scroll all the way to the bottom
One through to the next step, scroll all the way to the bottom. Picture: Heart

You'll need to scroll all the way to the bottom once you've clicked on Access Data.

Then click on the button that says 'view all' under Ads Interests.

Et voila!

The ads interests for everyone are so random
The ads interests for everyone are so random. Picture: Heart

Then you should be able to access your apparent 'ads interests'.

We at Heart tried out ours and it's definitely come out with some random suggestions that make no sense whatever, but they've provided us with plenty of laughs.

There have been some truly hilarious suggestion
There have been some truly hilarious suggestion. Picture: Heart
How do yours measure up?
How do yours measure up? Picture: Heart

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

This Instagram model has been criticised by fans

Instagram model slammed for posting 'full makeup’ photo during labour
Don't Tell Your Mum is a hilarious new podcast showing family life through a dad's perspective

Don't Tell Your Mum episode 3: We chat to vlogger DadvGirls

New bank rules have been announced

Huge changes to banks' ‘rip-off’ overdraft fees could save you money
It isn't cheap to give birth, it actually costs a small fortune

THIS is how much it costs to give birth on the NHS

You can save a load of hassle by packing this one item

Savvy holidaymaker's extension lead hack will change how you charge your devices abroad

Travel

Trending on Heart

Caroline's figure is amazing, but how did she do it?

This is how Caroline Flack lost weight before Love Island

TV & Movies

Callum is the latest Love Island hopeful

Who is Callum Macleod? Love Island 2019 contestant and aircraft engineer coupled up with Amber Gill

TV & Movies

Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist coupled up with Callum Macleod

TV & Movies

Amy Hart has some famous connections

Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom coupled up with Curtis Pritchard

TV & Movies

Love Island's Joe Garratt

Who is Joe Garratt? Love Island 2019 contestant and catering company owner from London

TV & Movies

EastEnders won't be on tonight

Why isn't EastEnders on BBC One tonight?

TV & Movies