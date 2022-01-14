Huge tarantula found by passenger on London train

14 January 2022, 11:32 | Updated: 14 January 2022, 11:39

A spider was found on a London train
A spider was found on a London train. Picture: RSPCA
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A giant spider was found in a box on a commuter train in London last Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Commuters were left shocked last week when they spotted an unusual guest hopping aboard a train in London.

The giant pink-toed tarantula might normally be found in its native habitat of the South American rainforests, but last Friday one arrived at London Bridge station.

Measuring 3.5cm, the creepy crawly was sitting in a clear plastic box after seemingly being left by its owner.

Luckily, passengers were quick to alert the RSPCA and the abandoned pet was taken to South Essex Wildlife Hospital.

The spider was found at London Bridge station
The spider was found at London Bridge station. Picture: RSPCA

Animal rescue officer Mat Hawkins said: “Passengers got more than they bargained for when they spotted this little guy on the train!

“He was shut inside a plastic tub so we believe he had been abandoned in the carriage.

“Thankfully passengers alerted staff who kept him safe in their office until I could arrive to collect him.”

Mr Hawkins added: “Anyone thinking of getting any kind of pet should do lots of research first, using expert sources, to ensure that the species is right for them and that they can properly meet their needs.”

Anyone with information about the abandoned tarantula has been asked to contact the RSPCA.

What is a pink-toed tarantula?

A pink-toed tarantula is known as an Avicularia avicularia and is native to areas such as Costa Rica, Brazil and the southern Caribbean.

It is not venomous, but does have large fangs and can give a sharp bite which has been compared to a wasp sting.

They have peach-coloured tips on their legs, which are used to help them camouflage in the wild.

They are also thought of as docile creatures and like warm, humid environments.

The Avicularia avicularia is native to Costa Rica and Brazil
The Avicularia avicularia is native to Costa Rica and Brazil. Picture: Alamy

According to the RSPCA, people should think very carefully before deciding to keep tarantulas as pets as they require lots of specialist care.

Their website states: “All pets, including exotic animals, require proper care and attention. But exotics can be more expensive to feed and look after properly and they often require specialist living conditions.

“Some owners keep exotic animals in unsuitable conditions, which cause a variety of illnesses and injuries. It can also be difficult and costly to find a vet who is experienced in treating these animals.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The new park is coming to Milton Keynes

New Ninja Warrior adventure park to open in the UK next month
A school in Cheshire has banned un-branded coats on school grounds

School leaves pupils 'freezing' after confiscating coats without official logo

News

Are these men the same height?

Can you identify the tallest man in this mind-boggling brainteaser?
The challenge is to work out how many horses are in this picture

Incredibly hard brainteaser asks 'how many horses do you see in this picture?'
A woman has said she only has time to shower three times a week

Mum-of-two admits she only has time to shower three times a week

Trending on Heart

Wendy went on The Repair Shop to get her mother's old writing case restored

Repair Shop guest with terminal cancer in tears as team transform family heirloom

TV & Movies

ricky gervais heart breakfast

Ricky Gervais horrified by Amanda Holden's suggestion he reignites his pop career

Celebrities

Emmerdale fans think Meena will kill Liam

Emmerdale viewers ‘work out’ shock Liam Cavanagh twist after Meena showdown

TV & Movies

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a new photo of her twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock breastfeeds twins at the same time in adorable new photo

Celebrities

Paula Lane starred in Coronation Street

Who did Paula Lane play in Coronation Street and where is she now?

TV & Movies

A new theme park is opening in Kent

An incredible new inflatable theme park is opening in the UK

There has been more than 150 complaints about Meena in Emmerdale

Emmerdale hit with 156 Ofcom complaints over shock Meena scenes

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a polkadot dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polkadot dress from Rixo

Celebrities

Denise Van Outen and her fiancé Eddie have split

Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall replaced on Celebrity Gogglebox after shock split

Gogglebox

Marsha Thomason is starring in The Bay

Who is Marsha Thomason? The Bay actress' age, career and husband revealed

TV & Movies

Here's how many episodes there are of The Bay season 3

The Bay season 3 episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Morven Christie starred in The Bay for two series'

The Bay season 3: What happened to DS Lisa Armstrong and why did Morven Christie quit?

TV & Movies

Would you let your toddler drink tea?

Mum causes outrage for letting toddler drinks cups of tea

Incredibly, this makeover cost just £170

Mum spends just £170 on trendy shaker style kitchen makeover

Rules of the Game was inspired by the MeToo movement

Is Rules of the Game based on a true story?

TV & Movies