IKEA to pay £35million to parents after their toddler son was crushed by chest of drawers

The boy tragically died in 2017 (stock images). Picture: Getty

Jozef Dudek died of suffocation in 2017 after some IKEA chest of drawers fell on him in his bedroom.

IKEA have agreed to pay a $43million (£35million) settlement to parents of a two-year-old boy who died after suffocating when one of their chest of drawers fell on him.

Craig and Joleen Dudek's son Jozef died at their home in California in May 2017, and this is thought to be the largest 'wrongful death' settlement in US history.

The product was recalled by IKEA in north America (stock image). Picture: Getty

The Malm chest of drawers was recalled in north America in 2016 after it caused the deaths of three other toddlers - Camden Ellis, 2, Curren Collas, 2, and 23-month-old Ted McGee were all crushed to death in similar circumstances.

Jozeph's parents said they were 'devastated' by their son's death, saying: "We never thought that a two-year-old could cause a dresser just 30 inches (76cm) high to topple over and suffocate him.

"It was only later that we learned that [it] was unstable by design.

"We are telling our story because we do not want this to happen to another family.”

IKEA have issued a heartfelt apology to the Dudeks (stock image). Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for IKEA said: "While no settlement can alter the tragic events that brought us here, for the sake of the family and all involved, we're grateful that this litigation has reached a resolution.

“We remain committed to working... to address this very important home safety issue.”

As part of the settlement, IKEA will meet with advocacy organisation Parents Against Tip-overs, and also broaden its dresser recall outreach to customers.

