International Women's Day: Inspiring books to read to your children

A list of International Women's Day books for kids.

By Naomi Bartram

A list of inspiring books to read your children this International Women's Day and all year round.

This week brings with it the International Women’s Day celebrations of 2023, which is a time for celebrating the skills and achievements of women.

If you’re wondering how you can get your children talking about the importance of this special day, we’ve put together a list of some wonderful stories, ideas and illustrations!

So, here are six amazing Internation Women’s Day children’s books that you can share with your kids…

Beautifully Me by Nabela Noor

Beautifully Me by Nabella Noor. Picture: Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

This book is all about a little girl called Zubi who hears other little girls being critical of their bodies.

She starts to worry about her own body and how she looks before realising the importance of self love and kind words to ourselves.

Black Women in Science: A Black History Book by Kimberly Brown Pellum, Ph.D.

Black Women in Science: A Black History Book for Kids. Picture: Rockridge Pr

It has the stories of incredible black women who have made significant contributions to Science, Technology, Math and Engineering.

Warrior with Words by Malala Yousafzai

Warrior with Words by Malala Yousafzai. Picture: Starwalk Kids Media

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo

Warrior with Words tells the story of a young Pakistani girl who was shot on a bus, traveling to school.

She now fights for access to education for children around the world, with this book telling the story in an easily accessible way.

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls. Picture: Particular Books; 1st edition

This book of short stories tells short stories about women in history who have done amazing things.

Including the lives of 60 women, it can be passed down for generations.

Malala's Magic Pencil by Malala Yousafzai

Malala's Magic Pencil by Malala Yousafzai. Picture: Puffin

Malala tells this story herself and reveals all about her dream to write her future with a magic pencil and fight for women and girls in her country.

Willow’s Whispers by Lana Button

Willow’s Whispers by Lana Button. Picture: Kids Can Press; Reprint edition

When Willow speaks, she is barely audible and is often ignored.

But when she makes a magic microphone from items she finds in the recycling bin, she is determined to make herself heard.