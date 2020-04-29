How many John Lewis stores are closing and which ones will they be?

John Lewis are reportedly discussing which stores to keep open following the lockdown across the UK. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

John Lewis is reportedly discussing not reopening some department stores when lockdown is over, but do we know which ones are at risk?

According to PA Media, senior management at John Lewis are discussing which department stores they will keep closed after the coronavirus lockdown is over.

A sources has said that it is "highly unlikely" that all 50 of John Lewis' department stores will reopen after the pandemic dies down.

READ MORE: When are high street shops reopening and what will the social distancing rules be?

Since the lockdown was announced in March, John Lewis have made 400 members of staff redundant, while 14,000 have been furloughed.

John Lewis currently have 50 stores across the UK. Picture: PA

The lockdown has not come at a good time for John Lewis, whose sales were down 23 per cent in January from the previous year.

In a statement released this week, the brand said: "We keep our estate under continuous review in order to ensure we have the right amounts of shops to best serve our customers and remain commercially viable.

"It is too early to make a decision but, as always, any decision that is made is done with securing the long-term financial sustainability of the Partnership and is always communicated to our Partners first."

John Lewis' sales were down 23 per cent in January from the previous year. Picture: Getty

The brand also own Waitrose, who have been able to stay open during the lockdown due to it being an "essential shop".

At the moment, it is unknown which stores are at risk of being closed.

It is currently unknown how many stores John Lewis will reopen. Picture: PA

John Lewis currently have 50 stores in the UK:

Aberdeen

Ashford

Baskingstoke

Birmingham

Bluewater

Brent Cross

Cambridge

Cardiff

Cheadle

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Chester Chichester

Cross Causeway

Croydon

Edinburgh

Exeter

Glasgow

Heathrow

High Wycombe

Horsham

Ipswich

Kingston

Leeds

Leicester

Liverpool

Milton Keynes

Newbury

Newcastle

Norwich

Nottingham

Oxford

Oxford Street, London

Peter Jones, London

Peterborough

Poole

Reading

Sheffield

Solihull

Southampton

St Pancras, London

Stratford City, London

Swindon

Swindon Outlet

Tamworth

Trafford

Tunbridge Wells

Watford

Welyn

White City, London

York

READ MORE: Who can be tested for coronavirus, how do I apply and where can I get tested near me?