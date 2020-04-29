How many John Lewis stores are closing and which ones will they be?
29 April 2020, 15:16
John Lewis is reportedly discussing not reopening some department stores when lockdown is over, but do we know which ones are at risk?
According to PA Media, senior management at John Lewis are discussing which department stores they will keep closed after the coronavirus lockdown is over.
A sources has said that it is "highly unlikely" that all 50 of John Lewis' department stores will reopen after the pandemic dies down.
Since the lockdown was announced in March, John Lewis have made 400 members of staff redundant, while 14,000 have been furloughed.
The lockdown has not come at a good time for John Lewis, whose sales were down 23 per cent in January from the previous year.
In a statement released this week, the brand said: "We keep our estate under continuous review in order to ensure we have the right amounts of shops to best serve our customers and remain commercially viable.
"It is too early to make a decision but, as always, any decision that is made is done with securing the long-term financial sustainability of the Partnership and is always communicated to our Partners first."
The brand also own Waitrose, who have been able to stay open during the lockdown due to it being an "essential shop".
At the moment, it is unknown which stores are at risk of being closed.
John Lewis currently have 50 stores in the UK:
Aberdeen
Ashford
Baskingstoke
Birmingham
Bluewater
Brent Cross
Cambridge
Cardiff
Cheadle
Chelmsford
Cheltenham
Chester Chichester
Cross Causeway
Croydon
Edinburgh
Exeter
Glasgow
Heathrow
High Wycombe
Horsham
Ipswich
Kingston
Leeds
Leicester
Liverpool
Milton Keynes
Newbury
Newcastle
Norwich
Nottingham
Oxford
Oxford Street, London
Peter Jones, London
Peterborough
Poole
Reading
Sheffield
Solihull
Southampton
St Pancras, London
Stratford City, London
Swindon
Swindon Outlet
Tamworth
Trafford
Tunbridge Wells
Watford
Welyn
White City, London
York
