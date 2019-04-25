Kylie Cosmetics KyBrow: New eyebrow collection launch date and where to buy in the UK

The new eyebrow range completes the entire cosmetic brand. Picture: Kylie Cosmetics

By Mared Parry

Kylie Cosmetics will launch an eyebrow collection very soon, here's all you need to know

Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics range has now branched from liquid lip kits to highlighters, palettes, and everything you could imagine.

Everything except eyebrow kits that is. So what exactly does the KyBrow collection contain and where can we buy the new launch in the UK?

What's in the new KyBrow collection?

The brand new collection has a fair few eyebrow products, in a range of colours too.

There's a whopping six new products and they come in the shades Blonde, Auburn, Cool Brown, Medium Brown, Dark Brown, and Ebony.

In terms of products, you can expect brand new Brow Pencils, Brow Pomades, Brow Powder Duos, Brow Gels, Brow Highlighters and Brow Brushes.

All of the prices haven't yet been specified but what we know so far is that the Brow Pencil will be £10.85, the Brow Gel awill be £12.40 and the Duo Kit of a Brow Pencil and a Brow Gel will be £18.60, saving you some sweet cash money.

The Powder Duos will also be £12.40, a bargain. We genuinely cannot wait!

When will it launch?

The launch of the brand new collection is right around the corner and will be released on April 29.

Most of the brand's previous launches have been at around 10pm UK time, although the exact time of this particular launch has not yet been specified, so keep your eyes peeled.

Kylie typically mentions timings and also gives away sneak previews on her social media accounts.

Can I buy it in the UK?

All Kylie Cosmetics products are only sold on their official website and that is the only trusted place to purchase any products from.

Although the site is based in the US and all products are sold in USD, the brand do offer international shipping.

However, it is worth considering the shipping costs are around £15 and you could be subject to extra customs charges at the Post Office.