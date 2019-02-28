The new laundry egg will mean your washing will cost £12 for an entire year
28 February 2019, 16:58
The brand new laundry craze will mean you no longer need to spend hundreds of pounds on detergent to get your washing done.
The Ecoegg Laundry Egg is the new craze that will revolutionise the way you do your washing.
It has over 1,000 Amazon reviews and mostly 5* ratings meaning people are absolutely loving a way to cut costs when it comes to doing their washing.
It goes straight into your wash load and uses natural cleaning pellets to clean your clothes and make them smell incredible without the need for detergent.
It's good for your bank balance AND good for the environment.
The eco-friendly egg is nontoxic and phosphate-free meaning you don't use environmentally harmful detergents or the damaging plastic it comes in.
Because of its non harmful ingredients it is also a great product for Eczema sufferers as it has been endorsed by Allergy UK.
An egg which gives 54 washes costs £11.99 but there are bigger options including eggs which last 210 washes (£12.99) and 720 washes (19.99).
You can even pick a flavour - Fresh Lavender, Fresh Linen, Spring Blossom or Fragrance Free.