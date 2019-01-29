Mrs Hinch faces backlash for 'using cleaning products that could damage her unborn baby'
29 January 2019, 11:46 | Updated: 29 January 2019, 11:59
The cleaning guru was targeted by vile trolls on one of her Instagram posts
Mrs Hinch has faced backlash on Instagram for using cleaning products some have claimed could harm her unborn child.
Sophie Hinchliffe, 28, who announced her pregnancy in December, posted a seemingly innocent photo of the cleaning products she uses on Instagram.
And many commentators were quick to comment not only on whether they were suitable for pregnant women, but also question their environmental impact.
Read more: Mrs. Hinch looks unrecognisable in 10 Year Challenge photo
View this post on Instagram
AD | Happy Sunday my Hinchers! I can’t be the only one that gets excited by a fully stocked narnia so I’m pleased to say I’ve worked with Easho to make sure my Narnia is fully stocked up! Just look at all those babies lined up! 😍 You are looking at my latest picks from @eashouk @eashofamily. You would all have heard me talk about Easho loads in the past by now.. I’ve placed several orders with them and they are my choice for bulk buying online.. and you’ll find you save money this way too 👌🏼 You also have the bonus of having the babies delivered right to your door! Which has been particularly amazing for me at this time of year when I’ve been running around trying to get ready for Hinchmas! Have you ordered from Easho? What are your favourites? Let me know what you rate Hinchers and I’ll add it to my basket for next time! Visit www.easho.com #easho #eashofamily #storagegoals
One wrote: "Do you think you'll switch to baby safe products?"
Another added: The amount of plastic and all those chemicals going down the drain.
"It can affect water we drink, oceans, even her unborn baby.
"But I guess it’s all about the #Instafame and not conscious shopping."
A third said: "So many harmful chemicals and a huge amount of non-recyclable plastic.
"My home is as clean as yours but I use natural cleaners.
"No artificial scents - just essential oil (nebulised), real flowers and plants.... you're free to do as you want, of course. But there is another way!"
Another wrote: "stop spraying so much chemical c**p whilst you’re preggas, not good for bambino... love ya posts though."
Speaking about whether cleaning products are bad for mums-to-be, a chemist confirmed to The Sun Online: “On the whole, it is safe to use most cleaning products, even bleach, while pregnant.
"[However], there are certainly guidelines that should be considered when using products whilst expecting.
"Some products, such as aerosol-based items and strong chemically-centric products such as oven cleaners do carry with them an extra risk."
Mrs Finch announced on Instagram last weekend that she was expecting a boy, writing: "Our Mini Hinch .. Our Darling Boy 💙".
NOW READ:
Bobby Norris compared to the Human Ken Doll after beard transplant op
Cara De La Hoyde: 'Last year's Love Island contestants were fake'
Gemma Collins 'being pushed around in wheelchair' after Dancing On Ice horror fall