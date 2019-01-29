Gemma Collins 'being pushed around in wheelchair' after Dancing On Ice horror fall

Gemma Collins is now using her mum's wheelchair. Picture: GETTY

The Towie star took a nasty tumble on Sunday's show - and has been seen being pushed around Essex by doting boyfriend Arg.

Gemma Collins has been left in a WHEELCHAIR after her shocking Dancing On Ice fall - and there's fears she will QUIT the show.

In pictures published by the Mirror, Gemma can be seen looking downcast as she is pushed around by her reality co-star boyfriend, James Argent.

In one, she appears to shriek in pain as he helps her get in to a waiting car.

The photos, taken yesterday, come amid claims that she might be forced to quit the contest on doctor's orders.

Arg told The Sun: "Gemma’s black and blue all over. She's struggling to walk so I had to carry her to the car earlier, and she's been using [her mother] Joan's wheelchair on and off all day because she's in so much pain.

"She’s seeing a private doctor tomorrow who will determine what will happen next.

"It will be her worst nightmare if she's forced to pull out of the show, she doesn't want to be a sick note, she wants to continue and we strongly believe she's a real contender to win."

Arg also hit back at sick trolls who claimed that Gemma FAKED her fall, and threw herself on to the ice.

And an insider claimed that the clothing designer might have FAINTED mid-routine.

Read more: Jason Gardiner threatens to SUE Gemma Collins after telly spat

An ITV source told The Sun: “Gemma had been wired up to a heart monitor before she went on stage.

“She believes she blacked out while she was skating, which is what caused her to crash into the ice.

“She didn’t know what had happened when she got back up — her blood sugars were low and she didn’t feel right.

Read more: Gemma Collins' weight loss journey in pictures

“Yesterday she was being wheeled about in her mum’s wheelchair but still made a commitment to visit a children’s hospital because she didn’t want to let anyone down.

"She is determined to make the show on Sunday despite the injury and is telling her friends, ‘I ain’t giving up’.”

Gemma - whose fall was seen by 7.1million viewers- was rushed to physio as soon as the show was over, and shared pictures of her bruised and swollen legs covered in ice packs.

Doctors will decide today whether she is able to continue in the competition this weekend.