Bobby Norris compared to the Human Ken Doll after beard transplant op

Bobby Norris has been compared to the Brazilian surgery addict. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Gritt

The Towie favourite showed off the results of his painful facial hair procedure - but was mocked by trolls.

Bobby Norris has hit back after cruel trolls compared them to the Human Ken Doll.

The Towie-favourite, 32, who is currently appearing on Celebrity Coach Trip, hit back after being inundated with abuse after debuting his new beard transplant, and denied that he has had a chin job and face lift.

He raged: "Apparently I’m fat, I’m the human Ken doll, and nine times out of ten I will just bite my tongue and I let trolls be trolls, but today I’ve had to do this video because I woke up to see that I’ve been called a “vile f****t” which is completely disgusting.

Bobby Norris debuted his new beard at last weeks NTAs. Picture: Getty

"It’s homophobic, and I really think the person who wrote that should question their own life."

Bobby underwent a £9,000 beard transplant two weeks ago, having 2,000 hair follicles from the nape of his neck grafted on to his chin, cheeks and upper lip area at the Liverpool Skin and Hair Clinic.

The hairdresser - who claims a 2017 nose job is the only invasive surgery he's had - is delighted with the results - but sadly admitted that the constant abuse about his appearance has left him feeling less confident than ever.

Bobby pictured in 2012 denies he has had anything other than a nose job. Picture: Getty

He said: "I just wanted to do a quick message because I’ve seen a lot of stuff online and on social media written and commented about me, for example, I’ve had a facelift done and I’ve had a chin reduction, which is all news to me.

"Now, those of you who don’t know, I do suffer with quite bad anxiety, and my confidence is often quite low.

"And when you read what people say about you sometimes, there’s no wonder why people feel like that."

He debuted his new stubbly face at last week's NTAs, adding that his face was still very swollen after the intrusive op.