LEGO reveals new Minnie And Mickey Mouse buildable characters

New Minnie And Mickey Mouse LEGO has been announced. Picture: LEGO

LEGO has announced a new buildable Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse set coming this summer.

It’s great news for Disney fans, because LEGO has announced they’re adding two amazing new buildable characters to their range.

Yep, the adorable Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will land in LEGO Stores and online from 1st July.

The two legendary characters will come in their classic red outfits, complete with polka dots, yellow shoes and those big round ears.

While Minnie can be seen holding a bunch of white daisies, Mickey is playing a guitar as they pose on their display-ready stand.

Designed to bring back nostalgic memories of Disney Land, the incredible set even comes with a tiny retro camera and photo album full of pictures of the iconic duo.

The Mickey Mouse model is 14 in (36cm) tall, while Minnie Mouse is slightly smaller at 13 in (35cm).

If you want to get your hands on the set, it retails at £169.99.

LEGO designer Ollie Gregory created the 1,739-piece set using old bricks that hadn’t been used since 1987.

Speaking about the new additions, he said: "We always look to design things that people would like to put on their shelf, including my own, which is why we went for the 'classic' Mickey Mouse design with the iconic silhouette and colour palette - as a surprise for builders, the characters insides are built from colourful elements inspired by classic outfits worn by the pair in the past.

"The Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters are extremely detailed and intricate, and there were lots of challenges to overcome. For example, to create the tips of their noses we even had to bring back the LEGO Classic Space Helmet in black, which hasn't been seen since 1987.

"LEGO fans will also notice that we have debuted a new colour in this set, 363 - TR. Brown with Opalesence, the first time it is included in any set - so there's lots to explore with this build!"

