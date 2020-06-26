How to make delicious ice-cream using just three ingredients

With this DIY ice-cream recipe, you can make any flavour or colour you like. Picture: Getty

Fancy an ice-cream but you're too hot to walk to the shops? This easy recipe shows how to make your own at home.

Glorious sunny weather is the perfect excuse for an ice-cream - but what if you're too hot to pop to the shops to get a tub?

Fear not, as there is actually an easy way to make it yourself, and this simple recipe requires just three ingredients you might already have in the fridge and cupboard.

The key ingredient is condensed milk, which is combined with whipping cream and a flavour of your choice, and frozen.

It makes a delicious substitute for the usual supermarket soft scoops or fancier gourmet ice-cream brands, and also means you have full control over how you flavour it.

Also, as it is egg-free, it is suitable for people with egg allergies.

Read more: Can ice-cream vans still operate during lockdown?

Online there are a multitude of different versions, using fruits like banana and strawberry, coffee, maple syrup, and more adventurous flavours like Crunchie bars.

Below is a simple recipe that you can use as a base to make whatever variety takes your fancy.

If you do opt for something surprisingly delicious, tweet us @thisisheart and let us know!

Home-made ice cream recipe

Ingredients:

600ml of whipping cream

1 can (397g) of sweetened condensed milk

Your flavour - mashed strawberries, vanilla essence, chocolate etc

Food colouring (optional, but some people add a few drops of red to a strawberry ice-cream)

Method:

Put the condensed milk, cream and vanilla into a large bowl.

Beat with an electric whisk until thick and quite stiff, and starts to look like clotted cream.

Use a spatula to pour into a freezer container or a large loaf tin, cover with cling film and freeze until solid - approximately 6 hours