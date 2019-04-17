There's now a Lion King Monopoly game available and we need one ASAP

The brand new Monopoly game even comes with a mini Pride Rock. Picture: Hasbro

By Mared Parry

Everyone's favourite Disney films has been turned into a Monopoly board

We're all super excited for the new Lion King film to come out this July, and even more so because Beyonce is in it.

For those who can't wait until then for their Disney fix, Monopoly has dedicated a whole board game to the classic movie.

The adorable boardgames comes with a mini pride rock. Picture: Hasbro

The Lion King Monopoly game launches on Monday April 22nd, and is created by Hasbro Gaming.

Soon you could play any one of the iconic characters, including Mufasa, Scar, Simba, Pumbaa or Timon.

There's a huge sillhouette of Mufasa at the centre of the board so you're constantly reminded of who the true king is and there are plenty of quotes and different artwork from the movie all over the game.

Read more: These facts about The Lion King will blow your mine

The game launches on April 22. Picture: Hasbro

Some brand new unique concepts are a part of the game such as ‘the circle of life’ and ‘remember who you are’ and also Scar’s famous quote ‘life’s not fair, is it?’ which requires you to pay 50 Monopoly dollars.

Our personal favourite addition to the game is the mini Pride Rock, which hold the game's Destiny cards and also plays music from the movie.

When you press a button, the battery-operated rock starts to play 'The Circle of Life'.

We can't wait to get our hands on the new game!