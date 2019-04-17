There's now a Lion King Monopoly game available and we need one ASAP

17 April 2019, 13:20

The brand new Monopoly game even comes with a mini Pride Rock
The brand new Monopoly game even comes with a mini Pride Rock. Picture: Hasbro
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Everyone's favourite Disney films has been turned into a Monopoly board

We're all super excited for the new Lion King film to come out this July, and even more so because Beyonce is in it.

For those who can't wait until then for their Disney fix, Monopoly has dedicated a whole board game to the classic movie.

The adorable boardgames comes with a mini pride rock
The adorable boardgames comes with a mini pride rock. Picture: Hasbro

The Lion King Monopoly game launches on Monday April 22nd, and is created by Hasbro Gaming.

Soon you could play any one of the iconic characters, including Mufasa, Scar, Simba, Pumbaa or Timon.

There's a huge sillhouette of Mufasa at the centre of the board so you're constantly reminded of who the true king is and there are plenty of quotes and different artwork from the movie all over the game.

Read more: These facts about The Lion King will blow your mine

The game launches on April 22
The game launches on April 22. Picture: Hasbro

Some brand new unique concepts are a part of the game such as ‘the circle of life’ and ‘remember who you are’ and also Scar’s famous quote ‘life’s not fair, is it?’ which requires you to pay 50 Monopoly dollars.

Our personal favourite addition to the game is the mini Pride Rock, which hold the game's Destiny cards and also plays music from the movie.

When you press a button, the battery-operated rock starts to play 'The Circle of Life'.

We can't wait to get our hands on the new game!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Claire's Accessories are famed for their ear-piercing services but have recently come under fire

Children's ear piercing branded 'abuse' by Claire's worker who witnessed kids 'screaming'
Kelly Brook came ready for a spot of sunshine

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: Where to buy her floral dress

Fashion

Have you been cooking spaghetti wrong your whole life?

You've been cooking pasta WRONG your whole life

Food & Health

Easter egg Taste test

We taste tested the most popular Easter eggs of 2019 so you don't have to

Food & Health

Harry Judd confesses he "didn't feel an instant connection" with his son

McFly’s Harry Judd confesses he struggled to connect with his son

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Duncan Laurence will represent The Netherlands at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Who is Duncan Laurence? Eurovision 2019 singer representing The Netherlands

Music

iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Backstage

Britney Spears fans concerned over mum Lynne’s cryptic social media post

Celebrities

Lotan is reportedly 'in talks' to enter the Love Island villa this summer

Who is Lotan Carter? Big Brother star and Dreamboys stripper tipped to appear on Love Island

Celebrities

London Celebrity Sightings - October 6, 2018

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton seen on 'secret hotel date' BEFORE her split as fans insist they were dating all along

TV & Movies

We could be about to see a lot more of The Pricey

Katie Price 'in talks' with Netflix to make a drama series about her life

TV & Movies

Megan Barton Hanson

Megan Barton Hanson left 'unable to breathe' following allergic reaction to hair dye

Celebrities