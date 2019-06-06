Soon you won't need to take liquids out of your bag when you scan your luggage at the airport

By Naomi Bartram

New technology could put an end to the ban on liquids in hand luggage as 3D scanners are installed.

It’s big news for holiday lovers, as soon you may be able to keep liquids and laptops in your hand luggage when travelling abroad.

Heathrow airport is currently investing £50m in new security scanners which will provide clearer photos of bag’s contents.

The powerful technology, similar to CT scanners used in hospitals, will be rolled out by 2022, with Heathrow bosses hoping to install 300 of them.

This will mean detailed 3D images can be easily rotated and analysed by airport staff.

While the system will reduce those dreaded security queues, it’s also set to cut the amount of plastic used at airports as passengers will no longer have to put their toiletries in small bags.

It will be the first time the technology has been used in the UK, although they are already in place across Europe and in the US.

Chris Garton, Heathrow Chief Operations Officer, said: “Heathrow has a proud history of investing in making every journey better and that’s why we’re delighted to be rolling out our new CT equipment.

“This cutting-edge kit will not only keep the airport safe with the latest technology, but will mean that our future passengers can keep their focus on getting on with their journeys and less time preparing for security screening.”

The ban on liquids over 100ml was put in place back in 2006 following a transatlantic terror plot.

Baroness Vere, Aviation Minister, said: “Passenger safety remains our top priority and this programme clearly shows the huge importance we place on security.

“This innovative new equipment will ensure Heathrow continues to provide a safe and smooth travel experience for passengers, as we look to roll out this new screening technology at airports across the country.”