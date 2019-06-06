Soon you won't need to take liquids out of your bag when you scan your luggage at the airport

6 June 2019, 10:56

Separating your liquids could be a thing of the past
Separating your liquids could be a thing of the past. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

New technology could put an end to the ban on liquids in hand luggage as 3D scanners are installed.

It’s big news for holiday lovers, as soon you may be able to keep liquids and laptops in your hand luggage when travelling abroad.

Heathrow airport is currently investing £50m in new security scanners which will provide clearer photos of bag’s contents.

The powerful technology, similar to CT scanners used in hospitals, will be rolled out by 2022, with Heathrow bosses hoping to install 300 of them.

Airport queues could be reduced significantly
Airport queues could be reduced significantly. Picture: Getty

This will mean detailed 3D images can be easily rotated and analysed by airport staff.

While the system will reduce those dreaded security queues, it’s also set to cut the amount of plastic used at airports as passengers will no longer have to put their toiletries in small bags.

Read More: Ex-flight attendant reveals why you should never take your shoes off on a plane

It will be the first time the technology has been used in the UK, although they are already in place across Europe and in the US.

Chris Garton, Heathrow Chief Operations Officer, said: “Heathrow has a proud history of investing in making every journey better and that’s why we’re delighted to be rolling out our new CT equipment.

“This cutting-edge kit will not only keep the airport safe with the latest technology, but will mean that our future passengers can keep their focus on getting on with their journeys and less time preparing for security screening.”

Read More: Woman stops cabin crew from closing plane doors while daughter is on shopping spree

The ban on liquids over 100ml was put in place back in 2006 following a transatlantic terror plot.

Baroness Vere, Aviation Minister, said: “Passenger safety remains our top priority and this programme clearly shows the huge importance we place on security.

“This innovative new equipment will ensure Heathrow continues to provide a safe and smooth travel experience for passengers, as we look to roll out this new screening technology at airports across the country.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

It isn't cheap to give birth, it actually costs a small fortune

THIS is how much it costs to give birth on the NHS

You can save a load of hassle by packing this one item

Savvy holidaymaker's extension lead hack will change how you charge your devices abroad

Travel

Lucy's friends were convinced she'd been kidnapped after seeing the shocking images

Woman's fake tan fail left pals thinking she'd been KIDNAPPED
The MMR jab protects against measles, mumps and rubella

MMR jab 'to be made LAW' as doctors warn UK is at risk of measles epidemic
The beautiful collection is for a great cause as well

Celebrate Pride 2019 with this gorgeous rainbow makeup collection from Morphe

Beauty

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae's boyfriend played for Leicester

Who is Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's ex-boyfriend Leicester City star James Maddison?

TV & Movies

Curtis Pritchard is heading to the Love Island villa

Who is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of AJ Pritchard

Celebrities

Love Island 2019 - meet the contestants.

Love Island 2019 cast REVEALED - meet the contestants

TV & Movies

Lucie Donlan is one of the first 12 confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer coupled up with Tommy Fury

Celebrities

Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

When is Love Island on, who's in the cast and who are the rumoured contestants set to enter the villa late?

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Abbey Clancy's family

When did Abbey Clancy have her baby, what's his name and how many children does she have with Peter Crouch?

Celebrities