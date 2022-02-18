London's O2 Arena temporarily closed after Storm Eunice rips open roof

Storm Eunice ripped off parts of the roof of the O2 Arena. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Polly Foreman

Some of the roof of the O2 Arena in London has been ripped off by storm Eunice.

The O2 Arena in London has been temporarily closed after Storm Eunice ripped parts of the roof open.

Sections of the Arena, which is located in Greenwich, have been left 'completely shredded' by Friday's storm.

Dramatic video footage showed the white fabric panels flying over the River Thames in the strong wind.

An onlooker who lives opposite the O2 told the Evening Standard: "My flat is pointed right at it and it just caught my eye this black image flapping, I thought what is that?

The venue has been temporarily closed. Picture: Getty

"It’s shocking at first, you can start to see it go."

He added: "I just thought ‘Oh my god it is going to completely rip apart’.

"It’s still going now, the hole is getting bigger.

A number of eyewitnesses saw the roof being ripped off. Picture: Alamy

"I went for a closer look and you could hear the wind whirring through it was being amplified.

"You can see the artwork in the bars on the inside and the catwalk but luckily no-one’s injured."

Footage from LBC shows the aftermath of the damage.

Another witness told PA that it happened "right in front of my eyes" and the damage "started off with a patch" but then a "chunk" of the dome roof ripped off.

Another witness said on Twitter that parts of the building have been left 'completely shredded', saying: “The panels are being completely shredded. I’m not sure there is anything that can be done - it’s just serious damage."

Storm Eunice ripped off some of the material on the roof. Picture: Alamy

A Fugees reunion gig was due to be held at the O2 tonight, but it has now been cancelled.

An O2 spokesman said: "Due to today’s adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2.

"The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed for the rest of the day. The safety of our visitors remains of paramount importance, and we will continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly."