Storm Eunice live tracker: Where is Storm Eunice now and what time will it hit my area?

18 February 2022, 10:22 | Updated: 18 February 2022, 10:54

When will Storm Eunice hit your region?
When will Storm Eunice hit your region?

When will Storm Eunice hit my region, what are the weather warnings in place and how can I track the storm?

Storm Eunice is set to cause chaos across the UK today, with the Met Office putting in place a number of weather warnings up and down the country.

Red weather warnings – which pose a risk to life – have been put in place across Southwest England, South Wales and the East of England including London.

Wind gusts are set to reach as high as 80mph in some areas as people are urged to take care during the next 24 hours.

Here's everything you need to know about the storm, including when it will hit your area, how bad it will be and the worst gusts across the UK.

Latest Wind Gusts: Update from 9:50am

  • Needles - Isle of Wight 92mph
  • Mumbles Head 87mph
  • St Mary's Airport - Scilly 79mph
  • Capel Curig 75mph
  • Berry Head 74mph
  • Plymouth 70mph
Storm Eunice is already causing damage across the UK
Storm Eunice is already causing damage across the UK

When will Storm Eunice hit my area?

The South West

South Wales and Cornwall will be hit first by Storm Eunice, with winds peaking at around 9am with gusts of up to 80mph.

While Cornwall, Devon and Western Wales are expected to be impacted by the storm from 7am, Bristol are set to see winds as strong as 95mph around 9am.

The South East

Later in the day, Storm Eunice is expected to move east across the UK.

A red weather warning spans across Greater London, Kent, Surrey, Essex and East Sussex from 10am to 3pm where winds of up to 80mph are expected.

Midlands

Between 9am and 10am, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire are set to be hit by Storm Eunice.

Birmingham will witness the strong wind gusts slightly earlier in the day, with speeds expected to reach 60mph or higher.

The North West

There is a yellow weather warning in place between 7am and 6pm across the North West.

Winds aren't expected to be as strong in this region, however, snow is expected up until 6pm across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the North West.

The North East

The North East is expected to be hit by the strong winds later in the day, after 1pm.

Gusts of wind are set to reach between 40 to 50mph.

Scotland and Northern Ireland

Between 3am and 6pm, Scotland has a yellow weather warning.

Storm Eunice Forecast Map

Friday, 9:00AM

Met Office's wind gust forecast for Friday, 18th February
Met Office's wind gust forecast for Friday, 18th February

Friday, 12:00PM

Met Office's wind gust forecast for Friday, 18th February
Met Office's wind gust forecast for Friday, 18th February

Friday, 3:00PM

Met Office's wind gust forecast for Friday, 18th February
Met Office's wind gust forecast for Friday, 18th February

Friday, 6:00PM

Met Office's wind gust forecast for Friday, 18th February
Met Office's wind gust forecast for Friday, 18th February

Friday, 9:00PM

Met Office's wind gust forecast for Friday, 18th February
Met Office's wind gust forecast for Friday, 18th February

How can I track the storm?

The best way to keep up-to-date with Storm Eunice is to follow Met Office's Twitter page here.

What are the weather warnings across the UK?

RED WEATHER WARNING:

  • Southwest England & South Wales between 7:00am - 12:00pm
  • East of England including London between 10:00am - 3:00pm

AMBER WEATHER WARNING:

  • In place across most of England between 5:00am - 9:00pm

YELLOW WEATHER WARNING:

  • Northern England, Southwest Scotland and Northern Ireland between 7:00am - 6:00pm.

