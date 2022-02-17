Pet owners issued warning amid Storm Eunice following reports of cats being 'lifted into the air'

17 February 2022, 17:38

Make sure you keep your furry friend safe over the next few days
Make sure you keep your furry friend safe over the next few days. Picture: Getty/Alamy/Met Office
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dog and cat owners should take special care of their pets over the next few days as the UK is hit by Storm Eunice.

As Storm Eunice forces the Met Office to issue red, amber and yellow weather warnings across Britain, pet owners are being urged to take caution.

While the 80mph winds are set to cause chaos for people up and down the country, it is also set to be a stressful and dangerous time for our furry friends.

With reports of cats being lifted into the air and dogs swept away by floods, both the RSPCA and Cats Protection have issued warnings.

Alice Potter, an animal scientist working with the RSPCA, told pet owners: “Extreme weather like we’ve been seeing can spell trouble for animals as well as humans. It might be necessary to keep cats inside if the winds become very extreme.”

There have been some reports of cats lifting into the air due to strong winds
There have been some reports of cats lifting into the air due to strong winds. Picture: Getty

She added: "Dog owners should plan walks so that the extreme weather can be avoided, and dogs should be accompanied at all times."

The team at Cats Protection said that while our feline friends are independent and like to explore outside, it is important that them are kept inside during Storm Eunice.

Sarah Elliott, Cats Protection’s Central Veterinary Officer, said in a statement: "With such severe weather warnings on the way for Friday, we just wanted to remind the public to make sure their cats are safe at home."

People should keep their dogs inside when the storm is at its worst
People should keep their dogs inside when the storm is at its worst. Picture: Alamy

She aded: “We all need to be aware of risks such as falling trees, strong gusts of winds and flying objects, but our cats won’t have the same level of awareness, so we need to do our part to keep them out of harm’s way."

They suggest the following precautions be taken by cat owners:

  • Make sure to stock up on food and any necessary medication for your pet in case you find yourself unable to leave your home
  • Keep your cat inside with access to food, bedding, cat litter and fresh water
  • Ensure cats are microchipped and its details are up to date
  • Have a good quality photo of them to circulate should they go missing
  • Have all important documents together such as pet insurance details, vaccination details, microchip details and important phone numbers
Cats Protection have given pet owners tips of how to keep their felines safe and calm during the storm
Cats Protection have given pet owners tips of how to keep their felines safe and calm during the storm. Picture: Getty

Offering more advice, Sarah added: “If your cat is afraid of the ferocity and noise of the storm, it’s important to help them feel calm by keeping to familiar routines where possible.

"You can also make sure they have somewhere to hide and keep safe. Something as simple as a cardboard box with a blanket inside can give your cat somewhere cosy to hunker down and sleep through the storm.

"You can also make sure they have somewhere safe and up high to go to as cat’s feel most relaxed when they can look down and survey their surroundings.”

