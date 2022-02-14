Almost half of pet owners love their cat or dog more than their partner, study finds

By Alice Dear

If you often put your pet before your partner, you might be happy to hear that you're not alone.

A new survey of pet owners has revealed that almost 50 per cent love their cat or dog more than their partner.

The study, which surveyed 2,000 cat and dog owners in relationships, came back with some fascinating findings which prove one thing; as a nation, we're obsessed with our pets.

Of the people involved in the study, four in ten said they would prefer to cuddle up on the sofa with their pet over their significant other.

Meanwhile, nearly a fifth of cat and dog owners confessed to enjoying spending one-on-one time with their pet more than their other half.

The reasons behind this finding is due to the fact that pets help their owners relax and "don't ask silly questions".

The survey, commissioned by healthy and ethical pet food producers Webbox and Webbox Naturals, found that on average pet owners have 40 pictures of their dog or cat on their phone.

Even more shockingly, half of these people admitted to having more pictures of their pet than their partner on their phone.

Meanwhile, 35 per cent of the 2,000 people surveyed confessed to kissing and hugging their pet more than their other half.

Our pet obsession also works its way into our spending habits, with a third of people saying their buy their cat or dog more gifts and treats than they do for their loved one.

Spending time with your pet can help relieve stress, which makes it even more understandable that 23 per cent of people look forward to seeing their four-legged pal more than their partner, especially after a long and stressful day.

With all this, it is no wonder that three in ten people think that their partner is jealous of the amount of attention they give their pet.

Dr James Greenwood, practising and resident vet on ITV’s The Pet Show – who teamed up with Webbox and Webbox Naturals – said on the results of the study: “The research shows that, for some couples, the four-legged friend can take the starring role in the relationship.

“But it is wonderful to learn just how much of a strong connection animal lovers have with their cats and dogs; these are bonds which will undoubtedly last a lifetime.

“It is from an early age where these relationships blossom into a lifelong companionship and it all starts with love, care and attention – as well as the occasional treat as a positive reward for good behaviour.

“A nutritious diet plays such an important role when it comes to strengthening these bonds from the outset.”

