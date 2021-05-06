Lust List: The most exciting new releases, events and products in May 2021

These are the new releases that have caught the Heart team's eye this month... Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

A new month brings with it new things, new tastes and - finally! - new things to do as we edge ever closer to the end of lockdown (hopefully!)

Baileys Colada

No you're not dreaming, this is REAL. Picture: Bailey's

If you weren't already convinced that summer 2021 will be the best ever, then this might change your mind.

Baileys Colada is limited edition serve combining its Original Irish Cream with the tropical flavours of coconut and sweet pineapples.

Enjoy it over ice, or for extra indulgence, drizzled over vanilla ice cream or blitzed into a Baileys Colada cocktail with ice and fresh pineapple.

Where to buy: The Bottle Club, £18.99, while stocks last

Viva La Juicy Le Bubbly Eau de Parfum

This new scent will remind you of the 2000s. Picture: The Perfume Shop

Is it even possible to embrace the 00s trend without a spritz of Juicy Couture perfume?

This new floral scent for women 'makes pink champagne wishes and glam dreams come true, all with a POP of pinkatude'.

For those who remember the 00s first time round the embellished bottle is sure to remind us of some of our finest outfits... everyone had a Paris Hilton phase, right?

Where to buy: The Perfume Shop, from £42

Whispering Angel Rose 2020

Whispering Angel 2020 is the must-try wine of the summer. Picture: The Bottle Club

Not all wines amass a cult following to rival those of the celebrities' who drink it.

Discover why the rich and famous love Whispering Angel so much with the release of its latest vintage.

Whispering Angel Rosé 2020 is made from Grenache, Cinsault and Vermentino grapes grown in some of the choicest land in Provence, and has flavours of apple, grapefruit and citrus with a refreshing acidity.

Where to buy: The Bottle Club, £18.90