Lust List: What we're buying, trying and tasting this October

Here's what has caught our eye this month... Picture: Getty

The Heart digital team curate the best new products to try and buy this October, from cocktail kits to dental gadgets, to beauty must-haves and tasty treats.

Lime vodka

The new lime vodka is great in cocktails or with a mixer. Picture: Stoli

The latest flavour from the Russian vodka experts at Stolichnaya will up your cocktail game with minimum effort.

Try serving with ginger beer and a squeeze of fresh lime for a delicious mule cocktail, or enjoy the subtle citrus undertones when poured in to your favourite mixer.

Where to buy: Available at selected Tescos now, RRP £20, nationwide from November

Pizza

The new Cheesy Pan pizza is perfect for a movie marathon. Picture: Pizza Hut

October is the perfect month to bunker down and watch some old horror movies... and do you know what else came from the 1980s (apart from some classic scary cinema) - Pizza Hut's iconic deep pan pizza.

They're celebrating its 40th birthday with a special all in one Pan pizza box meal. Delivered straight to your door, you can tuck in to a large pan pizza (with new cheese sprinkled crust), potato wedges, cheese triangles and two dips.

Where to buy: Pizza Hut Delivery, £18.99

Whisky

The Dalmore's latest release is perfect with desserts, or enjoyed neat. Picture: The Dalmore

Twenty miles north of Inverness, the whisky experts at the Dalmore Distillery have been busy perfecting their most decadent liquid yet.

The Dalmore 12 Year Old Sherry Cask Select Highland Single Malt pairs beautifully with sweet desserts or can simply be enjoyed neat over ice, or with a splash of water.

Aged in Spanish Pedro Ximénez sherry casks from Jerez, it's a silky smooth whisky with flavours of dark chocolate, crushed almonds and an underlying sweetness.

Perfect for Christmas, or to keep at home for special occasions or cosy nights in.

Where to buy: The Whisky Shop, £72

Puddings

There are three tasty layers to this new dessert. Picture: Gu

Gü has brought out a new addition to their Hot Puds range just in time for autumn.

The new Apple & Salted Caramel Sponge Puddings have a moist caramel sponge sat upon a sweet apple compote and topped salted caramel sauce.

And of course, like their existing flavours, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Belgian Chocolate Brownies, Chocolate Soufflés and the Chocolate Melting Middles, they come in a handy and reusable glass ramekin.

Where to buy: Supermarkets nationwide, £3.30