Male contraceptive pill: Will the new birth control be available in the UK and how does it work?

27 March 2019, 12:01 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 12:02

The male contraceptive pill has passed initial tests
The male contraceptive pill has passed initial tests. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What is the male contraceptive pill? How does it work? When will it be available?

The male contraceptive pill made headlines recently after it passed initial tests.

The first round of testing on the pill showed that the contraception causes “no significant” side-effects.

But how does the pill work? And when will it be available?

How does the male contraceptive pill work?

The male contraceptive pill works in a similar way to the female contraceptive pill.

The pill works by suppressing levels of hormones that drive production of sperm and testosterone.

It also has a compound similar to testosterone which fills the dip in the male hormone.

The pill may be available in a decade
The pill may be available in a decade. Picture: Getty

When will is be available in the UK?

According to Dr Wang, who is a lead researcher at LA BioMed – the company working on the male contractive pill – we could be waiting another 10 years until the male pill is available to the public.

The pill recently underwent a trial which found it appeared to work with no “significant” side-effects.

The recent tests were carried out to test the safety of the pill instead of its effects against stopping pregnancy.

The side effects reported from the test were similar to side effects caused by the female contraceptive pill, including low-level erectile disfunction, acne, headaches and a reduced sex drive.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Oxford Street Retail Outlets

Zara REMOVES kidswear advert blasted by mums for being 'inappropriate' and 'suggestive'

News

PLT joggers

Furious shoppers claim PrettyLittleThing and Topman 'rip out labels from cheaper brands'

Fashion

Vote for YOUR favourite crisp now

Britain's Favourite Crisp 2019: Vote for your REAL winner now

Food & Health

All the items you can get away with taking from your hotel room (stock image)

All the things you're allowed to take from hotel rooms WITHOUT it being theft
Ghost CCTV cam

Couple capture 'violent ghost' on babycam after daughter was left with scratches

News

Trending on Heart

Joe Sugg stormed to the final on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professionals want to ban YouTube stars after Joe Sugg's 'advantage'

TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent is back for series 13

When does Britain's Got Talent 2019 start and will Ant McPartlin be hosting with Declan Donnelly?

TV & Movies

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries are both on ITVBe

Sam and Billie Faiers respond to claims of ‘rivalry’ between theirs and Ferne McCann’s show

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan has discussed life after her divorce

Coleen Nolan confirms she's dating again after marriage split

Celebrities

Billie Faiers opened up about the criticism in the Heart studio today

Billie Faiers responds to reports of 'yobbish' behaviour at Maldives wedding: 'we were just having fun'

Celebrities

Ant McPartlin Appears In Court Charged With Drink Driving

Ant McPartlin's 'year from hell' to be explored in new tell-all TV documentary

Showbiz