Man sparks debate after saying 'kids sitting in trolleys should be banned'

A man has said children shouldn't be allowed to sit in trolleys.

A man has said children should not be allowed to put their children in trolleys while shopping.

A customer has been criticised on social media after he said parents should stop putting their children in trolleys while food shopping.

The man posted in a Facebook group called Overheard in Aldi, saying children should not be 'where food goes' and it ‘annoys’ him’.

He wrote: “Kids inside trolleys where food has to go really annoys the hell out of me. Anyone else thinks stores should ban this practice and approach the culprits?"

Hundreds of people were quick to comment on the post, with most parents disagreeing.

A man has criticised parents for putting their children in trolleys. Picture: Getty Images

One mum hit back: "I have a 2 and 3-year-old. Unless the 2-seater trolleys are available, my eldest is going in the trolley. Unless you want parents walking through the aisles at 2 miles an hour and kids running everywhere."

Another said: "It's like a rite of passage for children. The bigger the trolley, the more kids can fit in.

"My record is 11 kids: two in the kids' seats, three in the trolley, 5 hanging off the sides (two on each side and one at the front) and of course, one in a carry-car seat, hanging from the bag hook under the handle."

A third shared her own experience, saying she had ‘no choice’ but to put her twins in the trolley when they were young.

She wrote: "Sorry but as a twin mum, I often had no choice but to put one or both in the trolley where there were no double-seated or even single-seated trolleys.

"Thank goodness everyone was always very kind to me as they could clearly see I had few other options. Most of the time I did it because I was so worried about someone telling me off for my kids getting in their way if they were toddling alongside the trolley.

"And because I didn't want them to get hurt if someone knocked into them whilst they were trying to walk (believe me this happens A LOT).”

This comes after another mum was left confused when she was told off by a fellow shopper for putting her own children in the seat of a trolley.

According to Yahoo, the woman took to a Sydney Mum's Facebook group to raise the question whether she had done something wrong.

The mother wrote on the page: "I was told off by a lady today and she told me it is illegal. Is she correct?"

She added a picture of her two children sat next to each other in the two-seater child seat of the large trolley.

Many people were quick to reply to the post, with many agreeing that while it probably isn't illegal, there might be a weight limit to to the trolleys.

