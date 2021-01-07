Eight fun nature activities you can do with the kids during lockdown

Get your kids into nature this lockdown with these fun activities. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

From a nature hunt to painting pebbles and more, we've got a bunch of ideas that will keep your children entertained in lockdown.

With school cancelled for many children and strict lockdown measures back in place, parents everywhere are struggling for ideas of how to keep their kids happy and entertained.

Latest data from YouGov reveals that 32 per cent of parents have seen a negative change in their child's behaviour since the pandemic started, making it even more important to keep them on track.

It may be cold out there, but there is so much nature can offer for our kids, and so many activities waiting to be done – so get them wrapped up warm and get creative.

With the help of Parkdean Resorts, we've put together a list of eight fun nature activity ideas you can do with the kids during lockdown:

1. Nature hunt

Make a walk with the kids a lot more exciting and educational by transforming it into a nature hunt.

Create excitement around exploring by hunting down pine cones, seeing how many birds you can spot or who can find the most creepy crawlies hiding under logs.

If your kids thrive off of competition, you could even make it into a contest, with all the children getting a reward at the end for participation.

Get your children hunting for birds and bugs during a walk outdoors. Picture: Getty

2. Turn your living room into a campsite

If it's too cold to try camping in your garden, try moving the party inside.

Recreate a camping holiday with nature sounds, fun games and toasted marshmallows.

3. Experiment with pebble art

Painting pebbles was very popular during the first national lockdown, and now it is back.

Go hunting for some pebbles with the kids during your walk, bring them home to decorate, and then have fun popping them around your local area the next day.

Colourful rainbows and sunshine paintings will make someone's day.

Leave the people in your local area a nice surprise with your own pebble art. Picture: Getty

4. Grow your own vegetables

Growing your own vegetables is great fun, as well as a perfect way to get your kids involved in their five-a-day.

Start with something easy, and watch over time as your children become more and more invested in gardening.

5. Make a mud kitchen

If your kids love getting a bit muddy – and they're due for a bath anyway – encourage them to make their very own mud kitchen.

If you've got an outside area, create a little station for your little ones to get creative, using things from nature to make their special potions.

If you don't mind your little ones getting muddy, why not get them mixing potions in the garden. Picture: Getty

6. Create a fairy garden

If you have a garden, take this opportunity to make your outdoor space really special for your little ones.

Creating a fairy garden is the perfect way to get your kids excited about getting outdoors, whether it's for a magical story, or to just explore.

We recommend lots of fairy lights, a homemade igloo and plenty of fairy dust.

Get your kids hunting for fairies in the garden by creating a magical environment. Picture: Getty

7. Build a blanket fort

Whether you want to stay indoors or outdoors, building a fort from things around the house can be super exciting for any child.

Use old boxes, bed sheets, fairy lights and anything else you can find to create the perfect den for you and your kids.

8. Build a bird feeder

Another way to get your children learning about nature is with a DIY bird feeder.

Once you've all made one together, take time to learn about the different birds that visit, ticking them off one at a time as you see them!

