British man lures humongous spider with green fangs from hole outside his office

18 September 2019, 11:43 | Updated: 18 September 2019, 12:06

The huge spider was hiding in a hole in the wall outside Chris Brown's office
The huge spider was hiding in a hole in the wall outside Chris Brown's office
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One man filmed the moment he was met with a segestria florentina spider outside his office, and it has GREEN fangs.

It appears everyone is being plagued by arachnids as spider season continues across the UK.

However, one man’s discovery outside his office in Wiltshire has left people reeling.

Chris Brown filmed the moment the segestria florentina spider, also known as the tube spider, emerged from a hole in a wall.

In the video, Chris uses a kebab stick to lure the spider out of his hole, which he says is home to three more spiders.

The segestria florentina was lured out of his hole with a stick, which is continued to attack with it's green fangs
The segestria florentina was lured out of his hole with a stick, which is continued to attack with it's green fangs
Chris used a stick to lure the spider out of it's hole
Chris used a stick to lure the spider out of it's hole

As the spider emerges, it appears to attempt to attack the stick, baring it’s green fangs, before retreating back into the hole.

Chris said: “When I was a kid I used to lure spiders out their nests with sticks, I thought I’d try it again and then I found it.”

The segestria florentina spider is the biggest European spider and is also known as the tube spider or cellar spider.

The species has a very dark colour, with green iridescent fangs.

The males in the species can range between 10 to 16mmm long, while the females can grow to 23mm long.

As the spider emerges, it appears to attempt to attack the stick, baring it’s green fangs, before retreating back into the hole
As the spider emerges, it appears to attempt to attack the stick, baring it's green fangs, before retreating back into the hole

This news comes after the UK has seen an influx of spiders in homes, as the creepy crawlies enter mating season.

Experts have revealed that while the female spiders will hang around in door frames and windowsills, the males enter homes over this time of year looking for a female to mate with.

Scientists have revealed that the reason for more spider sighting in the UK this year is due to the wet and warm weather.

