Marks & Spencer is selling new 'coverless duvets' that can go straight in the wash

Marks & Spencer's Supremely Washable 4.5 Tog Printed Duvet. Picture: Marks & Spencer

The all-in-one duvets mean you’ll never have to change your bedding again!

Love fresh sheets but hate washing your bedding?

Despite watching genius YouTube videos that show you how to whip your covers on in a matter of seconds, most of us just end up lost somewhere inside them, wishing it wasn’t a housework job at all.

Well now it doesn’t have to be thanks to this beloved British store! Marks & Spencer is making sure you never get tangled up in your bedsheets again with its cosy new range of coverless duvets.

The smart all-in-ones, available in single to super-king sizes, are made from a clever microfibre that “allows for easy and quick laundering" meaning they can be washed and dried within a single day, while retaining their "incredibly soft feel”.

“Perfect for your bed, students, guest bedrooms, overnight stays or as an everyday comforter around the home,” the range of 4.5 tog duvets have been “designed with convenience in mind" and filled with super-soft polyester for extra comfort.

They come in a flecked mix of colours including dark blue, light grey and coral so will fit with most rooms in the house, from your own bedroom to your living room (because everyone has a sofa duvet, right?)

So, if you want to save time washing your bed linen, snap up one of Marks & Spencer's Supremely Washable 4.5 Tog Printed Duvets now and save yourself housework hell over and over again.