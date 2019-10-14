Asda is now selling matching royal-themed pyjamas for the whole family for just £10

14 October 2019, 12:25 | Updated: 14 October 2019, 12:33

Asda is selling royal pyjamas this winter
Asda is selling royal pyjamas this winter. Picture: George at Asda

Why not spend a lazy Sunday sitting around the house in a pair of royal pyjamas.

If you’ve ever dreamed about being a member of the royal family, now you might get your chance.

Well, not exactly but you can feel like a King or Queen with these brand new pyjamas from George at ASDA.

The budget supermarket has now launched matching royal-themed PJs for all the family in pink and navy.

You’ll be able to lounge around in tops which are emblazoned with the phrases; 'I know I'm the Queen' or 'I think I'm the King'.

These PJs are just £10 from George at Asda
These PJs are just £10 from George at Asda. Picture: Asda

Sizes range from 4-6 to 20-22 for women, and 'S' to 'XXL' for men, while there are also smaller ones available for the kids.

Read More: Mum goes viral after sharing glow-in-the-dark PJs hack to make her kids calm down

And why not get your 'Prince in training' and 'Princess in training' a coordinating pair with matching jogging bottoms?

These come in sizes aged 2-14, while you can also get them for babies and toddlers aged 0-24 months.

The whole family can dress up at royals
The whole family can dress up at royals. Picture: Asda

These adorable sets say 'Mummy's little prince' and 'Mummy's little princess'.

Read More: Primark shopper spots embarrassing spelling mistake on Winnie The Pooh pyjamas

And the PJs make the perfect gift for your young family this Christmas as the adult sets are a bargain at £10, the kids £7, and the 0-24 months ones just £5.

Asda are not the only retailers already getting in the festive spirit as shoppers have been going wild for Primark’s The Grinch-inspired sets.

One mum shared the festive nightwear on Facebook group 'Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK' which comes in sizes for the whole family.

She wrote: "Also matching family Grinch pyjamas in Primark 7 pound each."

These The Grinch PJs are a hit on social media
These The Grinch PJs are a hit on social media. Picture: Facebook

And it seems like other parents couldn’t wait to get their hands on some as her post racked up 2.1k likes.

One person commented: "Need some,” while a second agreed: "I need these!!!!!!"

And a third added: "Can we wear these at work for Christmas?"

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Fortnite has been hit by an asteroid

Fortnite down: what is the Fortnite black hole, how can I play it and when is the game coming back?
Hotel Chocolate has some adorable Halloween treats ideal for kids

Hotel Chocolat unveils Halloween range... and features a selection box ideal for trick or treaters
The plane apparently smelled awful

Plane 'stank like a toilet' after parents changed toddler's nappy in cabin and made him wee in a plastic bottle
A baby in Australia weighed in at 6kg

Mum calls baby girl ‘mini sumo wrestler’ after she’s born weighing 12.9lbs
The most bacteria-ridden places in the home have been revealed (stock images)

Expert reveal the dirtiest areas in the home - and the results might shock you

Trending on Heart

Liam Hemsworth recently went public with Maddison Brown

Who is Liam Hemsworth's new girlfriend Maddison Brown, how old is she and what is her job?

Celebrities

Frozen 2 asset

Frozen 2 UK release date, new trailer, cast and Disney merchandise revealed

TV & Movies

Dean has apparently had his contract terminated

Dean Gaffney 'axed' from EastEnders after actor 'asked stranger for sexy pictures'

Celebrities

Sheridan Smith has sparked pregnancy rumours

Sheridan Smith fans congratulate her on PREGNANCY as she reveals she has morning sickness

Celebrities

Vinnie's emotional breakdown had fans in tears too

Vinnie Jones breaks down over losing wife Tanya to tragic cancer battle on Good Morning Britain

Celebrities