Asda is now selling matching royal-themed pyjamas for the whole family for just £10

Why not spend a lazy Sunday sitting around the house in a pair of royal pyjamas.

If you’ve ever dreamed about being a member of the royal family, now you might get your chance.

Well, not exactly but you can feel like a King or Queen with these brand new pyjamas from George at ASDA.

The budget supermarket has now launched matching royal-themed PJs for all the family in pink and navy.

You’ll be able to lounge around in tops which are emblazoned with the phrases; 'I know I'm the Queen' or 'I think I'm the King'.

Sizes range from 4-6 to 20-22 for women, and 'S' to 'XXL' for men, while there are also smaller ones available for the kids.

And why not get your 'Prince in training' and 'Princess in training' a coordinating pair with matching jogging bottoms?

These come in sizes aged 2-14, while you can also get them for babies and toddlers aged 0-24 months.

These adorable sets say 'Mummy's little prince' and 'Mummy's little princess'.

And the PJs make the perfect gift for your young family this Christmas as the adult sets are a bargain at £10, the kids £7, and the 0-24 months ones just £5.

Asda are not the only retailers already getting in the festive spirit as shoppers have been going wild for Primark’s The Grinch-inspired sets.

One mum shared the festive nightwear on Facebook group 'Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK' which comes in sizes for the whole family.

She wrote: "Also matching family Grinch pyjamas in Primark 7 pound each."

And it seems like other parents couldn’t wait to get their hands on some as her post racked up 2.1k likes.

One person commented: "Need some,” while a second agreed: "I need these!!!!!!"

And a third added: "Can we wear these at work for Christmas?"