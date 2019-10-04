Primark shopper spots embarrassing spelling mistake on Winnie The Pooh pyjamas

The blunder is hidden inside the jumper. Picture: Twitter

By Mared Parry

There's been a fair few hilarious Primark blunders popping up recently.

A Primark shopped has shared his unfortunate purchase on social media after spotting a huge spelling blunder on a yellow pyjama top.

The lining of a Winnie The Pooh top has the name of the character repeated by the seam, and instead of reading correctly, it actually says "Winne The Pooh", missing a second 'I'.

Matt James shared the image on his Twitter account with the caption "Spot the mistake" before tagging Primark and Disney.

The store has got back to Matt, thanking him for making them aware of his mistake, and they've said they will be passing on his feedback to the buying team.

This isn't the first time a Primark blunder has been highlighted by a customer - as a Friends top also had a typo on it recently, with it reading "I'd rather be watchng Friends" - again, missing an 'I'?

Dan shared his typo on Twitter too. Picture: Twitter

Angry customer Dan said: "I got this top from you and have now noticed the typo in it.

“How ridiculous that no one (including me) noticed it and it was allowed to be displayed and sold.“I no longer have my receipt, what can I do?”

Maybe the 'I' key on the keyboards of those typing up the slogans for their pyjamas are broken? Who knows!