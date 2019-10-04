Primark shopper spots embarrassing spelling mistake on Winnie The Pooh pyjamas

4 October 2019, 12:21

The blunder is hidden inside the jumper
The blunder is hidden inside the jumper. Picture: Twitter
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

There's been a fair few hilarious Primark blunders popping up recently.

A Primark shopped has shared his unfortunate purchase on social media after spotting a huge spelling blunder on a yellow pyjama top.

The lining of a Winnie The Pooh top has the name of the character repeated by the seam, and instead of reading correctly, it actually says "Winne The Pooh", missing a second 'I'.

READ MORE: Primark shopper spots awkwards typo on Friends-themed top

Matt James shared the image on his Twitter account with the caption "Spot the mistake" before tagging Primark and Disney.

The store has got back to Matt, thanking him for making them aware of his mistake, and they've said they will be passing on his feedback to the buying team.

This isn't the first time a Primark blunder has been highlighted by a customer - as a Friends top also had a typo on it recently, with it reading "I'd rather be watchng Friends" - again, missing an 'I'?

Dan shared his typo on Twitter too
Dan shared his typo on Twitter too. Picture: Twitter

Angry customer Dan said: "I got this top from you and have now noticed the typo in it.

“How ridiculous that no one (including me) noticed it and it was allowed to be displayed and sold.“I no longer have my receipt, what can I do?”

Maybe the 'I' key on the keyboards of those typing up the slogans for their pyjamas are broken? Who knows!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Some of the 2020 trends are a bit unexpected

Vegan menus and fairytale-themed weddings will be the biggest 2020 trends

Weddings

Check out our favourite alternative food and drink advent calendars

The best alternative foodie advent calendars to buy this Christmas - including cheese and gin
Ezcema is incredibly painful - and sufferers might have been given misleading advice

Dermatologist shares top tips for treating eczema - and busts myths about painful skin condition
Can you spot it?

Woman's intricate hair plait mocked online for looking like something very rude
WhatsApp are trialling a brand new feature

WhatsApp's new privacy update could let you send self-destructing messages

Trending on Heart

The best horror films on Netflix right now

The 10 best horror films on Netflix right now to spook you this October

TV & Movies

It's Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Movie Week dances revealed including songs from Magic Mike and A Star Is Born

TV & Movies

Virgin Atlantic strike could cause travel chaos

Virgin Atlantic strikes: Pilot action could cause travel chaos for holidaymakers this Christmas

Travel

The former film star is now studying full time

Mean Girls star who played Regina George's sister looks completely unrecognisable 15 years on

TV & Movies