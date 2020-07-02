McDonald's Monopoly has been cancelled for the first time in 15 years

McDonald's has cancelled Monopoly. Picture: Getty Images

McDonald's legendary Monopoly competition won't be making a comeback in 2020.

McDonald's might have reopened its doors last month, but unfortunately their iconic Monopoly game won’t be back for 2020.

Monopoly was due to start on March 25, but lockdown meant that restaurants across the country were forced to temporarily close.

But while fans had hoped the competition may take place later this year, the chain has confirmed this isn’t the case.

CEO Paul Pomroy said: "We took the decision to close our restaurants shortly before this year’s Monopoly promotion was due to launch. We know many of you enjoy this promotion, which has run since 2005 in the UK.

McDonald's has reopened its doors for delivery and take away. Picture: Getty Images

"To enable safe working and social distancing inside our restaurants and to minimise the pressure on our employees, we have decided to cancel this year’s Monopoly VIP campaign.

"It creates a great deal of excitement inside our restaurants and relies heavily upon menu items we cannot safely reintroduce yet.

"Rest assured, we are already planning for Monopoly 2021 and hope to be able to bring this popular promotion back next Spring."

For those who’ve never played it, McDonald's Monopoly allows customers to collect little stickers on their McDonald's meals.

Each sticker represents a tile on the Monopoly board and when you collect a set, you get a prize.

Prizes include everything from free food, to huge giveaways like cars and holidays.

There are also instant win stickers which can be swapped in for free food straight away.

Despite the sad news about Monopoly, McDonalds fans will be happy to know that the fast food giant is now bringing back some menu items that haven't been available since pre-lockdown.

These include milkshakes, mayo chicken, bacon mayo chicken, hot chocolates and bacon double cheeseburger.

