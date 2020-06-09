McDonald’s to reopen restaurants for walk-in takeaway and click and collect orders this month

McDonalds is reopening its doors to customers. Picture: PA Images

As lockdown rules are relaxed, McDonald’s will be reopening restaurants for click and collect services.

McDonald’s has revealed it plans to reopen branches for walk-in takeaway and click and collect orders from June 17.

This means customers can finally ditch the long drive-thru queues and pick up their meals in person.

The fast food chain has already reopened around 1,000 restaurants for drive-thru and delivery.

But McDonald's will be relaxing measures further by opening 11 pilot Roadchef service station restaurants for walk-in takeaway for motorway users on June 17. The exact branches are expected to be announced next week.

McDonald's will be open for walk-in services as of June 24. Picture: PA Images

This will then gradually roll-out to high street, town and city centre branches across the UK and Ireland from Wednesday 24th June.

If this wasn’t exciting enough, McDonald’s has also announced it’s breakfast menu - which was suspended when the chain reopened last month - will be back from June 24 as well.

It will be trialled in a small number of restaurants to begin with, before being rolled-out nationwide in July.

Meanwhile, things will look a little different inside the restaurants, with strict measures in place to keep staff and customers safe.

These include clear signposting and floor-markings to create one-way systems, as well as hand sanitising and cleaning stations in the doorways.

Restricted numbers of people will be allowed inside to adhere to social distancing rules, and customers have been asked to come alone wherever possible.

Fewer self-order screens will be in use and these will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes, while you can also order via the My McDonald's app.

Seating areas, customer toilets, recycling points and lifts will remain closed.

McDonald's UK & Ireland CEO Paul Pomroy said: "Over the last four weeks, we have carefully reopened over 1,000 restaurants for Drive-thru or McDelivery, only progressing to new channels and more restaurants when we were confident that we could provide a safe working environment for our people."

He added: "Following a closed test in London last month, I am pleased to confirm that we will begin reopening for takeaway and click and collect. Starting on Wednesday 17th June, in 11 Roadchef service station locations, we will welcome motorway users back inside our restaurants for the first time since March.

"We're taking our time to get this right, reviewing our processes before we gradually roll-out to high streets, towns and city centres from 24th June onwards."

This comes as McDonald's expands delivery to over 570 restaurants across the UK and Ireland as on June 10.

