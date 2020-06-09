What is Lidl's outdoor pizza oven, is it still in stock and where can I buy one?

Lidl's famous pizza oven is expected to be back in stores at some point. Picture: Lidl

By Alice Dear

Lidl shoppers have been scrambling to get their hands on the outdoor pizza oven for weeks now, but is it still in stock?

Lidl's La Hacienda Outdoor Multi-Function Pizza Oven has received rave reviews since the supermarket started selling them last summer.

And with the temperature heating up in the UK, people are keen to get their hands on one.

However, with stock constantly being snapped up, it's hard to know when they'll be back on Lidl's shelves.

What is Lidl's outdoor pizza oven?

The pizza oven cooks artisan-style pizza, tasty BBQ treats and can also smoke fish and meats, and only retails at £99.99.

The oven is a perfect way to enjoy the sunshine with family and friends, and even get your kids making their own pizzas in a fun activity during lockdown.

READ MORE: Aldi's popular £150 hanging egg chair is back on sale this weekend

The pizza oven is perfect for long summer evenings with friends and family. Picture: Lidl

The pizza oven includes a cordierite pizza stone base for a 12 inch pizza, and comes with a chrome-plated cooking grill.

Is Lidl's pizza oven in stock?

Unfortunately the pizza oven is not currently in stock in Lidl stores.

Last week, Lidl restocked across their stores, however, the shelves were cleared in days.

While it is not known when Lidl will restock, they are keeping customers updated.

Lidl revealed the pizza oven has sold out yet again. Picture: Lidl

READ MORE: Home furnishings and gadgets to make isolation more comfortable