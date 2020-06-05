Chef divides opinion after confirming where fruit and veg should be stored

Fruit and veg need to be stored in a particular way. Picture: Getty

Keeping your fruit and veg stored properly will make it last longer.

Making sure your food goes far is current more important than ever due to lockdown.

Many have been stockpiling on essentials and other are making sure to use everything so that nothing they have goes to waste.

However, we're all guilty of throwing out gone-off fruit and veg at some point aren't we?

You can save money by following Mimi's steps. Picture: Getty

The Mirror spoke to Senior Chef from HelloFresh, Mimi Morley, who gave her advice on making sure the food is stored properly so that it's preserved.

Funnily enough, she's said that we're all storing our bananas incorrectly.

Mimi said: "It's a common misconception that bananas should be kept out of the fridge.

"Placing them in a cool environment once at your preferred level of ripeness can actually help prolong the shelf life. "While the skin will continue to brown, the flesh of the banana will remain the same and can extend shelf-life by one week."

Mimi then went on to point out that many people also make mistakes with vegetables such as carrots and potatoes - leaving them in the packaging.

She added: "Root vegetables thrive in dark and dry conditions with lots of ventilation and plastic packaging often creates moisture, which creates an environment that makes it go off quickly."

The chef also explained cucumbers shouldn't be kept in the fridge: "Instead, keep them in a cool but not too cold environment as cucumbers react badly to extremely cold conditions."

Oranges should be kept in a fruit bowl and fruits which fall under the berry category, such as raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and cherries, should always be kept in the fridge.

Apparently cucumbers shouldn't be stored in the fridge. Picture: Getty

However, other fruits can require different conditions at different stages in the ripening process.

Mimi added: "Fruits such as apricots, kiwis, and mangoes are best left to ripen outside of the fridge, however once at the level of preferred ripeness, it's ideal to then put these in the fridge in order to increase their shelf-life and slow down the ripening process.

"While many believe that keeping all fruit and veg in a fridge is the best way to keep them fresh and flavoursome, it's clear that there really is no one size fits all approach and assessments must be made on a case by case basis as well as considering one’s own taste preference."