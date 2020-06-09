Nando's is reopening 61 more restaurants and offering free delivery
9 June 2020, 10:39
Which Nando's restaurants are open in the UK and how can I get free delivery? Here's what you need to know...
Rejoice Nando’s fans, because another 61 restaurants are reopening around the country.
The nation’s favourite chicken chain has been slowly getting back to business following the coronavirus lockdown.
And in an update to customers this week, bosses confirmed that another 61 locations will be available for delivery and click and collect services.
Dining areas will remain closed, but customers will be able to order their favourite Peri Peri burger and chips to their door, or collect from their local store.
The latest batch of reopenings means 216 locations will be in business across the country by the weekend.
Read More: Chef divides opinion after confirming where fruit and veg should be stored
And with more stores open, Nando’s has announced customers can get free delivery on every single order as long as it is bought directly from their website.
If that wasn’t enough, all delivery orders also earn ‘chillies’ when made through its site - which can be redeemed when restaurants reopen fully later this year.
Customers can also order to their house from Deliveroo, but this will include an added delivery cost.
Nando's is also still running a reduced menu, but the majority of fan favourites are ready to order - including Peri Peri chips and Halloumi wraps.
Nando’s has ensured their services are in line with government social distancing advice.
To keep workers safe, their kitchens have strict social distancing measures in place and staff are being checked to make sure they don’t have a temperature.
Drivers have been told to maintain two metres away from staff when waiting to pick up orders and contactless delivery is available upon request.
Read Now: The way you sneeze reveals a lot about your personality, according to experts
The full list of Nando's available for delivery in UK:
Bromley - St Mark's Square
Aberdeen - Belmont Street
Aberdeen - Union Square
Aylesbury
Belfast - Boucher Crescent
Berners Street
Birmingham - Bullring
Birmingham - Mailbox
Birmingham - New Street
Birmingham - Perry Barr
Birmingham - Star City
Bournemouth - Castlepoint
Bracknell
Brighton - Duke Street
Bristol - Cabot Circus
Bristol - Cribbs Venue
Brixton
Camberwell
Cambridge - Leisure
Cambridge - Retail Park
Camden
Canary Wharf - Cabot Place
Canary Wharf - Jubilee Place
Canterbury
Cardiff - Old Brewery Quarter
Cardiff - St David's
Chelmsford
Cheltenham
Chester
Chichester
Chiswick
Clink Street
Colchester - Tollgate
Colliers Wood
Coventry - City
Crawley
Croydon Colonnades
Dalston
Dundee - Camperdown
Durham
Ealing - Bond Street
Ealing Common
Earl's Court
East Croydon
Edgware
Edinburgh - Chambers Street
Edinburgh - Fountain Park
Edinburgh - Lothian Road
Elephant & Castle
Enfield - Retail Park
Enfield - Town
Exeter - Marsh Barton
Finsbury Park
Glasgow - Springfield Quay
Glasgow - Waterloo Street
Glasgow - West End
Glasshouse Street
Gloucester Road
Goodge Street
Greenwich - Peninsula
Guildford
Hammersmith - King Street
Harrogate
Headingley
High Wycombe
Holloway Road
Hornchurch
Horsham
Hounslow
Hove
Ipswich - Cardinal Park
Islington
Kensal Rise
Kensington High Street
Kilburn
Kingston
Lavender Hill
Leamington Spa
Leeds - Briggate
Leeds - Cardigan Fields
Leeds - The Light
Leeds - White Rose
Leicester - Freemans
Leicester - Granby Street
Lime Street (London)
Lincoln
Liverpool - ONE
Liverpool - Queen Square
Maidstone
Manchester - Fallowfield
Manchester - Oxford Road
Manchester - Parrs Wood
Manchester - Printworks
Manchester - Spinningfields
Middlesex Street
Mile End
Milton Keynes - Xscape
New Malden
Newcastle - Central
Newcastle - The Gate
North End Road
Norwich - Riverside
Notting Hill
Nottingham - Cornerhouse
Nottingham - Market Square
Old Street
One New Change
Oxford - Cowley Road
Oxford - George Street
Paisley
Park Royal
Peckham
Plymouth - Barbican Leisure
Poole
Putney
Reading - Gateway
Reading - Oracle Centre
Sevenoaks
Sheffield - Ecclesall Road
Sheffield - West Street
Shepherd's Bush
Shirley
Soho
Southampton - Guildhall
Southgate
Spitalfields
Staines
Stoke Newington
Stratford
Sutton
Swansea - The City Gates
Swindon - Orbital
Swindon - Regent Circus
Swiss Cottage
Teddington
Tooting
Twickenham
Uxbridge
Victoria - Wilton Road
Walton On Thames
Wandsworth
Watford - High Street
Wembley Park
West Hampstead
Whitechapel
Wimbledon
Windsor
Woking
Wokingham
Wood Green
Worcester
York