Nando's is reopening 61 more restaurants and offering free delivery

Nando's is delivering again. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images/Twitter

Which Nando's restaurants are open in the UK and how can I get free delivery? Here's what you need to know...

Rejoice Nando’s fans, because another 61 restaurants are reopening around the country.

The nation’s favourite chicken chain has been slowly getting back to business following the coronavirus lockdown.

And in an update to customers this week, bosses confirmed that another 61 locations will be available for delivery and click and collect services.

Dining areas will remain closed, but customers will be able to order their favourite Peri Peri burger and chips to their door, or collect from their local store.

The latest batch of reopenings means 216 locations will be in business across the country by the weekend.

And with more stores open, Nando’s has announced customers can get free delivery on every single order as long as it is bought directly from their website.

If that wasn’t enough, all delivery orders also earn ‘chillies’ when made through its site - which can be redeemed when restaurants reopen fully later this year.

Customers can also order to their house from Deliveroo, but this will include an added delivery cost.

Nando's is also still running a reduced menu, but the majority of fan favourites are ready to order - including Peri Peri chips and Halloumi wraps.

Nando’s has ensured their services are in line with government social distancing advice.

To keep workers safe, their kitchens have strict social distancing measures in place and staff are being checked to make sure they don’t have a temperature.

Drivers have been told to maintain two metres away from staff when waiting to pick up orders and contactless delivery is available upon request.

The full list of Nando's available for delivery in UK:

Bromley - St Mark's Square

Aberdeen - Belmont Street

Aberdeen - Union Square

Aylesbury

Belfast - Boucher Crescent

Berners Street

Birmingham - Bullring

Birmingham - Mailbox

Birmingham - New Street

Birmingham - Perry Barr

Birmingham - Star City

Bournemouth - Castlepoint

Bracknell

Brighton - Duke Street

Bristol - Cabot Circus

Bristol - Cribbs Venue

Brixton

Camberwell

Cambridge - Leisure

Cambridge - Retail Park

Camden

Canary Wharf - Cabot Place

Canary Wharf - Jubilee Place

Canterbury

Cardiff - Old Brewery Quarter

Cardiff - St David's

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Chester

Chichester

Chiswick

Clink Street

Colchester - Tollgate

Colliers Wood

Coventry - City

Crawley

Croydon Colonnades

Dalston

Dundee - Camperdown

Durham

Ealing - Bond Street

Ealing Common

Earl's Court

East Croydon

Edgware

Edinburgh - Chambers Street

Edinburgh - Fountain Park

Edinburgh - Lothian Road

Elephant & Castle

Enfield - Retail Park

Enfield - Town

Exeter - Marsh Barton

Finsbury Park

Glasgow - Springfield Quay

Glasgow - Waterloo Street

Glasgow - West End

Glasshouse Street

Gloucester Road

Goodge Street

Greenwich - Peninsula

Guildford

Hammersmith - King Street

Harrogate

Headingley

High Wycombe

Holloway Road

Hornchurch

Horsham

Hounslow

Hove

Ipswich - Cardinal Park

Islington

Kensal Rise

Kensington High Street

Kilburn

Kingston

Lavender Hill

Leamington Spa

Leeds - Briggate

Leeds - Cardigan Fields

Leeds - The Light

Leeds - White Rose

Leicester - Freemans

Leicester - Granby Street

Lime Street (London)

Lincoln

Liverpool - ONE

Liverpool - Queen Square

Maidstone

Manchester - Fallowfield

Manchester - Oxford Road

Manchester - Parrs Wood

Manchester - Printworks

Manchester - Spinningfields

Middlesex Street

Mile End

Milton Keynes - Xscape

New Malden

Newcastle - Central

Newcastle - The Gate

North End Road

Norwich - Riverside

Notting Hill

Nottingham - Cornerhouse

Nottingham - Market Square

Old Street

One New Change

Oxford - Cowley Road

Oxford - George Street

Paisley

Park Royal

Peckham

Plymouth - Barbican Leisure

Poole

Putney

Reading - Gateway

Reading - Oracle Centre

Sevenoaks

Sheffield - Ecclesall Road

Sheffield - West Street

Shepherd's Bush

Shirley

Soho

Southampton - Guildhall

Southgate

Spitalfields

Staines

Stoke Newington

Stratford

Sutton

Swansea - The City Gates

Swindon - Orbital

Swindon - Regent Circus

Swiss Cottage

Teddington

Tooting

Twickenham

Uxbridge

Victoria - Wilton Road

Walton On Thames

Wandsworth

Watford - High Street

Wembley Park

West Hampstead

Whitechapel

Wimbledon

Windsor

Woking

Wokingham

Wood Green

Worcester

York