Millions of pensioners could lose free TV licence, BBC confirms

10 June 2019, 14:30 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 14:46

Millions of pensioners could lose their TV licenses
Millions of pensioners could lose their TV licenses. Picture: PA Images/Getty
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The BBC have revealed they have axed free TV licences for millions of over-75s.

It’s now been revealed that pensioners will have to pay for their TV licenses, having previously received them for free.

Currently, all households with someone aged 75 or over don’t have to pay the usual fee of £154.50 a year for a colour TV and £52 for black and white.

But the changes - coming into force in June 2020 - could affect up 3.7 million people around the country.

BBC chairman David Clementi has called it a "very difficult decision", but a necessary adjustment.

"We think it’s fair to those over 75 but also to all our audiences for whom there was no appetite for the level of cuts that would have been necessary if the concession had been extended," he said.

Over 75s will now have to pay for their TV licenses
Over 75s will now have to pay for their TV licenses. Picture: Getty

Before adding: "There are people for whom this will be unwelcome news, who have not paid until now but will do so."

It follows a consultation with 190,000 people, in which the small majority (52%) voted in favour of changing free licences for OAPs.

Read More: The Killing Eve UK release date: BBC One finally announces air date

While 37% were in favour of reforming the current rules, 15% voted to scrap them completely.

However, the BBC has since ensured that all housesholds receiving Pension Credit will still be eligible.

Pension Credit is a tax-free benefit aimed at retired people on low incomes and can be worth up to thousands of pounds a year.

BBC reports that 900,00 households are currently claiming the weekly top up, but those who are eligible could rise to 1.5 million by 2020.

The free TV licence was introduced back in 2000 in an attempt to reduce pensioner poverty after the government found that the licence fee could be a source of concern for a lot of people over the age of 75.

More than a decade later in 2015, it was announced that the BBC would cover the cost of providing free licences for over-75s.

Government ministers said the move would be phased in from 2018-19 and was expected to cost the company a total of £745m which is a fifth of their budget.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

This Ray Ban scam is circulating Instagram

Instagram users warned over Ray-Ban SCAM - here’s how to stop your account being hacked
A mum has banned her husband from looking after their baby

New mum causes fierce debate after BANNING smoker husband from looking after baby
Harry Potter fans think they've spotted Dobby

Harry Potter elf 'Dobby’ spotted on CCTV walking up woman’s driveway
Parents were quick to praise the teacher for her sweet gesture

Teacher writes adorable letter to tooth fairy after student's tooth is accidentally thrown away
Big Ben's clock tower is under construction.

When will the work on Big Ben be done and how long has the clock tower had scaffolding around it?

Travel

Trending on Heart

Big Little Lies is back for a second series - but who's in the cast?

Who's in the Big Little Lies cast for season 2? Meryl Streep joins the star-studded line-up

TV & Movies

Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist coupled up with Anton Danyluk

TV & Movies

Callum is the latest Love Island hopeful

Who is Callum Macleod? Love Island 2019 contestant and aircraft engineer who was dumped from the villa first

TV & Movies

Amy Hart has some famous connections

Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom coupled up with Curtis Pritchard

TV & Movies

Yewande Biala is a scientist who started her degree at the age of 16

What is Yewande Biala's job? The Love Island star's scientist career and degree revealed

Celebrities

Sheridan Smith will not feature in the Gavin and Stacey reboot

Sheridan Smith rules herself out of Gavin and Stacey reboot

TV & Movies