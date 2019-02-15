Killing Eve season 2: Plot, cast and trailer revealed

Killing Eve. Picture: YouTube / BBC America

Our favourite psychopath and her beloved spy are back in the award-winning drama, set to hit our screens this spring

The first-look trailer at the much-anticipated second series of Killing Eve has been released!

Actresses Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer continue to star in the award-winning show that follows their tense game of cat and mouse, and this season promises even more twists and turns than the last.

From the cast, to the plot, to the trailer, here's everything you need to know about Killing Eve season 2.

Killing Eve season 2: The trailer

The suspense-filled trailer acknowledges the shocking cliffhanger at the end of last season, which saw Villanelle flee her Paris apartment after being stabbed by Eve, and confirms the BBC comedy drama is picking up from exactly where it left off – with the two female leads tracking each other’s every move.

Watch the trailer below.

Killing Eve season 2: The plot

From the trailer it's clear that the drama between Villanelle and Eve is far from over.

It opens with Eve sitting at a bus stop eating popcorn before admitting to an anonymous caller that she thinks she's killed Villanelle, however viewers know this is not the case as the scenes that follow show the witty psychopath storming the streets and breaking into people's homes to kill again.

Just like last season, the lines are blurred between who is the predator and who is the prey, with Eve's MI6 boss, Carolyn Martens, asking: "Why are the two of you so interested in each other?"

Also featured in the trailer are ominous shots of kitchen knives, a box of flowers spelling “Eve”, a crazy doll-like mask and plenty of comedy moments that remind us exactly why we fell for the wild show in the first place.

Killing Eve season 2. Picture: YouTube / BBC America

Killing Eve season 2: The cast

This award-winning psycho drama wouldn't be complete without its two leading ladies, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, who reprise their roles as MI6 spy Eve and self-proclaimed psychopath Villanelle.

Also starring in the second series is Fiona Shaw, who already plays Eve's MI6 boss Carolyn Martens, plus new faces Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel and even the Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt.

Killing Eve. Picture: YouTube / BBC America

Killing Eve season 2: Air date

Killing Eve premieres on both BBC America and AMC on April 7, 2019 and is set to hit screens in the UK this spring.