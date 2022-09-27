People are raving about this £25 electric blanket which 'costs from 1p a night'

27 September 2022, 13:57

An electric blanket is a good alternative to putting the heating on every evening
An electric blanket is a good alternative to putting the heating on every evening. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The electric blanket has been praised for being a cheaper option to turning the heating on.

With Autumn officially here and winter slowly sneaking around the corner, people are considering ways they can save on gas and electricity bills as the temperature drops.

This comes as a typical household's energy bill is set to rise to £2,500 a year from October 1.

People have been buying electric blankets to prepare for the cold weather, and there is one in particular which customers can't stop raving about.

Argos are currently selling the 'Slumberdown Essential Warmth Underblanket' which costs only £25 and is said to cost from only 1p to run a night.

The Slumberdown Essential Warmth Underblanket is £25 and is said to cost from only 1p to run a night
The Slumberdown Essential Warmth Underblanket is £25 and is said to cost from only 1p to run a night. Picture: PH

The blanket is controlled by a switch which has three heat settings, and sits underneath your mattress sheet.

Heating up in only five minutes, the blanket will ensure your bed is warm and cosy, but it is recommended you turn it off before drifting off to sleep.

The blanket sits under your mattress sheet and will keep you cosy
The blanket sits under your mattress sheet and will keep you cosy. Picture: Getty

According to the makers, the energy-efficient blanket costs from 1p a night to run, which is considerably cheaper than switching the heating on for an evening.

The product has almost 200 five-star reviews on Argos' website, with people calling it an "excellent alternative to putting the heating on".

One customer wrote in the reviews: "[I] bought it months ago to save money on electricity bills. Very satisfied with my purchase. My daughter and my son have bought one each. Value for money."

Another person posted: "I bought this for my daughter to use. Her student accommodation is freezing and she can't afford to heat it. Nights are particularly cold and difficult. This is economical to run and affordable! Overall, she is warmer and can sleep better. It has improved her well being and stopped me worrying."

