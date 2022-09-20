The exact date you should turn the heating on, according to an expert

20 September 2022, 15:20

Here's when you should put your heating on
Here's when you should put your heating on. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

An expert has shared the exact date you should turn your heating on next month.

With the weather taking a turn for the worse, it’s fair to say summer is officially over.

And now that it’s autumn, it feels like it might be nearly time to warm up your home.

But with the energy crisis at an all time high, it's never been more important to keep an eye on your utilities bills.

An expert has said it's too hot to turn your heating on
An expert has said it's too hot to turn your heating on. Picture: Alamy

Well, now one expert has revealed the best day to put on your radiators in order to save money in the long run.

But he warned it could be too soon to start cranking up the heat just yet…

Founder of Avenue Heating and heating expert Winston Davies told The Express: “Whilst we’re still in high double-digits, I don’t think it’s necessary to have your heating switched on just yet.

“However, that said, you should be turning your heating on once a week for half an hour, just to keep the moving parts from seizing up when you actually need them.”

October 1st is the best day to put your heating on
October 1st is the best day to put your heating on. Picture: Alamy

He added: “The biggest downside is that people don’t turn their system on all summer and then try and use it when it’s really cold, only to find it doesn’t work! There are ball bearings in pumps and other hydraulic components that can seize up if not used regularly.”

Winston said that October 1 is generally the best time to turn your heating on to avoid unnecessary and costly problems down the line.

Heating your home from this surprisingly early date won’t break the bank either.

He advises that leaving it on a low temperature of around 16C for one or two hours a day is enough to "warm up" the system while helping to save on energy bills .

The expert went on to say the temperature which is ‘most ideal’ for the home is around 17C to 22C, as he added: “Anything below 10C could really start to cause people problems and close to freezing, could be life threatening for some.”

