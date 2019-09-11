Experts warn UK over mosquito INVASION as temperatures hit 25C

11 September 2019, 16:59

There is set to be an invasion of mosquitos this week as temperatures rise
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Hurricane Dorian is to blame this week for the influx of mosquitos in the UK.

The UK is set for a heatwave this week as we see the impacts from Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Gabrielle.

And now, experts have warned the rise in temperature could cause an invasion of mosquitos to the UK.

The Met Office explained that the Tropical Storm and Hurricane have drawn hot air in from the south, which makes for perfect conditions for the annoying bugs.

Howard Carter, bite prevention expert, told The Sun: “This unexpected change in weather conditions could lead to potentially millions of aggressive, biting insects, including mosquitoes, bees, wasps and midges.

The Met Office explained that the Tropical Storm and Hurricane have drawn hot air in from the south, which makes for perfect conditions for the annoying bugs
“Don’t pack away your insect repellent and sun cream just yet as insects will be biting and stinging us well into October, if not November as well.”

Mr Carter went on to warn that it’s important for families to put suncream and insect repellent on their children before they head off for school.

"That's not something we’re used to doing in this country at this time of year”, he said: “And it’s especially important to be protected at the weekend, as everyone is likely to be outdoors enjoying the sun."

The expert has also suggested people avoid perfumes as they will only attract the creatures throughout the day.

The expert has also suggested people avoid perfumes as they will only attract the creatures throughout the day
When it comes to facing the mosquitos in particular, Mr Carter advises spraying an insect repellent on and around your back door before entering, as this is where the bugs will often wait for a door to be opened to get inside.

He added: "A lot of mosquitoes zero in on the ears, wrists and ankles because this is where the skin is thinner and blood vessels are nearer the surface, which is one of the reasons women generally get bitten more than men.

"So, it is a good idea to wash with a loofah soap that contains citronella, then spray and use a moisturiser containing citronellol, but always use the spray last."

