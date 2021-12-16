Mother-in-law banned from babysitting granddaughter after secret ear piercing

A woman has banned her mother-in-law from seeing her baby alone after she tried to get her baby's ears pierced.

By Heart reporter

One mum is refusing to leave her daughter alone with her mother-in-law, after she got her ears pierced behind her back.

Sharing her story on Reddit, the anonymous woman explained that she welcomed her first daughter ten months ago.

But her mother-in-law offered to look after her baby, she caught her trying to sneak her to the shops to get her ears pierced.

"Since she was born my MIL has been on at me, asking me when I'm going to have her ears pierced. She had both her daughter's pieces when they were tiny", she wrote.

The woman went on to say that she doesn’t want her little one getting her ears pierced until she is old enough to ask for it.

While she had already made this clear to her mother-in-law, she recently caught her trying to take her baby to the piercing shop anyway.

She continued: "A few weeks ago, my MIL was looking after the baby for us because I was going with my husband to his uncle's funeral.

“As I was coming down the stairs I hear my MIL talking to the baby about how 'they're going to go out shopping and get her some pretty earrings.”

Catching her in the act, the woman took her daughter away and asked her sister to watch her instead.

She said: "I told my MIL she can come and visit her, but I no longer trusted her not to get her ears pierced behind my back, so she wouldn't be seeing her unsupervised".

Unsurprisingly, this has caused some tension in the family, with the post finishing: "She keeps trying to arrange to have her for a few hours, she even tried to offer to have her overnight. I refused.”

Other Reddit users have been quick to comment, with one writing: “I have many piercings. My 11yo daughter doesn't want her ears pierced yet. Why are people so quick to take away children's choices?"

Someone else wrote: “Your MIL has proven herself to be untrustworthy. If she’s willing to go behind your back and have your child’s ears pierced, how can you possibly know that she doesn’t have more up her sleeve?”

A third added: “Just the fact that your MIL hasn’t apologized and promised that she’ll respect your wishes, pretty much guarantees she’s still planning to go around you (not to mention the unsupervised time blocks she wants). I think your instincts are totally justified.”