This is the optimal room temperature, according to science

By Heart reporter

Experts have claimed that there's an optimal temperature to live in at home - and it may spark a bit of a debate...

Deciding what temperature to have the thermostat in the home can often be a slight source of contention between families and couples.

While some people like to keep it as low as possible to save money, others prefer to stay nice and toasty inside throughout winter.

According to UK government guidance, there is an optimal temperature we should keep our homes - and it's apparently 18C.

As reported by Tyla, the 2014 guidance states: "Previously we had recommended a minimum temperature of 21°C for living rooms and 18°C for bedrooms but we now advise that people heat their homes to at least 18°C."

The guidance added that there should be "some additional nuancing of that advice for vulnerable groups and healthy people."

The government stressed, however, that it's not intended as a blanket rule - and many people will keep theirs higher or lower depending on their personal situation.

They added: "We aren’t saying homes must be heated to this point and no higher – neither are we saying that this temperature will suit everyone.

"Indeed, people who feel the cold, people who are less active due to mobility problems or are particularly vulnerable because of illness may wish to heat their homes to temperatures higher than this.

"Younger people who are healthy, active, and able to ‘layer up’ may find a lower temperature more comfortable."

This is only guidance, and you should always make a judgment based on your own situation when heating your home.