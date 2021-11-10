Shoppers go wild for heated jumper that's perfect for cold winter months

Amazon are selling a heated jumper perfect for the winter months. Picture: Amazon

By Polly Foreman

Amazon are selling a heated jumper to keep you warm through winter.

The nights are getting darker, snow is on the way, and the bookies just slashed odds on this being the coldest November of all time - winter is officially on the horizon.

And if you're one of those people who always seem to be cold, this isn't exactly the most ideal time of the year...

If you're looking for ways to combat the chill, you can now buy an incredible heated jumper that'll keep you warm throughout the cold winter months.

The jumper has received rave reviews from customers. Picture: Amazon

Amazon shoppers have been raving about the sweater, and it's been swamped with five-star reviews from satisfied customers.

The EEIEER Heated Sweatshirt is fitted with nano fibre heating elements, which generate heat on the waist and back for up to seven hours when charged.

It costs £19.99, and is also machine washable.

One customer wrote a review reading: "I’m wearing it right now! And 0M Gee my happy I’m wearing it! It’s warm and cosy."

Another wrote: "This is the best; it keeps me warm and comfortable."

A third added: "Nice jumper, keeps me warm."

You'll have to be patient if you're keen to snap up the jumper, though, as it's currently out of stock in all sizes.

