Arctic blast to bring snow and -2C temperatures to the UK

9 November 2021, 08:13

Snow looks set to fall in parts of the UK later this month (stock images)
Snow looks set to fall in parts of the UK later this month (stock images). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

UK weather forecast: the country could see sub zero temperatures towards the end of the month after Tropical storm Wanda.

Brits have been braced for strong winds and possible snow as an 'Arctic blast' looks set to bring lows of -2C in parts of the country.

As reported by the Express, areas in Wales, the south east and the north of England could see temperatures below zero by November 16.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will be slightly warner, with the mercury expected to hit 2C-3C.

The Met Office said: "The unsettled weather picture continues mainly for northern England and Scotland with further spells of wet and windy weather at times."These will slowly spread southwards and weaken through Tuesday and into Wednesday.

"Conditions generally drier in the south with temperatures around then becoming above normal for the time of year.”

Temperatures look set to drop to below zero later this month (stock image)
By Monday November 22, temperatures look set to get even colder across the country.

Temperatures in the Scottish Highlands look set to drop to as low as -3C or -4C, with Newcastle and Manchester seeing -1C to -2C lows at that time. In London and the south east, it is thought that the mercury won't exceed 0C.

