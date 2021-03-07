Mother's Day 2021: Best boozy presents and bottles of champagne and wine

We've got some brilliant gift ideas for Mother's Day. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

In need of inspiration for Mother's Day gifting? These gorgeous gift ideas are available to order online now.

Slingsby Marmalade Mother’s Day Bundle

If your mum likes oranges, she will love this. Picture: Slingsby Gin

This limited-edition gift set includes a personalised 'Happy Mother's Day' 50cl bottle of the award-winning Marmalade Gin and a jar of Slingsby gin infused Yorkshire Marmalade preserve.

Where to buy: Spirit of Harrogate, £30

St-Germain x McQueens cocktail kit

If you're looking to really spoil your mum, this kit will do the trick. Picture: St-Germain

St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur has partnered with McQueens flowers to launch a Mother’s Day Spritz Kit.

The limited-edition gift features a stunning floral bouquet, inspired by the freshly handpicked elderflower blossoms used to create the delicate liqueur, along with everything required to make a St-Germain Spritz cocktail.

Including a bottle of St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne, Perrier Sparkling Water and a pair of art-deco glasses that she can enjoy all year round.

Where to buy: McQueens, £185

Organic Prosecco

This is a cute gift for an ecoconcious mum. Picture: ALDI

Sourced from the Corvezzo family’s 150-hectare estate, 30km north-east of Venice, this is the the perfect gift for environmentally conscious mums.

Plus, its unusual attractive bottle it makes it a glamorous gift.

Where to buy: Aldi, in-store and online £7.49

Veuve Monsigny Champagne Rosé

A glass of pink bubbles will add a touch of glam to Mother's Day. Picture: ALDI

This beautiful rosé shows crisp red berry fruit flavours. A chilled glass of this fizz makes the perfect fruity aperitif to serve at a Mother’s Day brunch or the perfect fish dish.

Where to buy: Aldi, in-store and online £16.99

Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée Brut Lipstick Gift Pack

Piper-Heidsieck was Marilyn Monroe's favourite champagne. Picture: Piper-Heidsieck

If your mum loves her lippy you know she’ll appreciate this beautiful bottle of Champagne housed within show-stopping lipstick shaped packaging.

Where to buy: The Bottle Club, £50.90

Veuve Clicquot Rose Magnet Message Champagne

This special Veuve Clicquot gift pack comes with a magnet to personalise. Picture: Veuve Clicquot

Add your own personal touch to your Mother’s Day gift with this stunning gift pack - that comes complete with a blank magnet to write a special message.

This light pink Champagne has initial aromas of fresh red fruit (raspberry, wild strawberry, cherry, blackberry) leading to biscuity notes of dried fruits and Viennese pastries (almonds, apricots and brioche).

Where to buy: The Bottle Club, £49.90

Mother’s Day cocktail hamper

Let your mum get creative with a home cocktail kit. Picture: The Cocktail Service

Deliver perfectly made, mixologist-approved cocktails delivered directly to your mum.

This Mother’s Day Cocktail Hamper contains Salted Caramel Espresso Martini, a Slingsby Marmalade & Apricot Gin Spritz, a Bee’s Knees cocktail to make yourself, and some delicious premium snacks from Oloves and Mallow & Marsh.

Where to buy: The Cocktail Service, £39