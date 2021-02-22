Mother's Day gift ideas: What to buy your mum in 2021

Here's everything your mum wants for Mother's Day. Picture: Getty/PH

By Alice Dear

Struggling to find the perfect gift for Mother's Day? From fashion to tech to homeware, we've got you covered.

Mother's Day is just around the corner, March 14, and there's no better time to tell her how much they mean to you.

Whether you're struggling to find the perfect gift from your mum, or just need some inspiration, we've got plenty of gift ideas.

Whether your mum loves new clothes, the latest in technology or something simple, this is the ultimate Mother's Day gift guide:

Terrarium

Forget the predictable flowers this year and replace them with a stunning terrarium from The Urban Botanist.

Buy now: Mother's Day terrarium by The Urban Botanist, from £59.95

Mother's Day terrarium by The Urban Botanist. Picture: PH

Must-have fragrance

Get your mum trying a new scent with the must-have fragrance of the season, Sì by Giorgio Armani.

Buy now: Sì by Giorgio Armani from Perfume Direct, from £46.99

Sì by Giorgio Armani from Perfume Direct. Picture: PH

Home goodies from TK Maxx

If your mum loves keeping her home looking stylish, pick up some of these must-have home decor items from TK Maxx.

Buy now: Home accessories from TK Maxx, prices vary

Home accessories from TK Maxx. Picture: PH

A new coat

While weekends continue to be all about walks, make sure your mum is set to face the elements in the Hidden Creek Coat by Seasalt.

Buy now: Hidden Creek Coat by Seasalt, £140

Hidden Creek Coat by Seasalt. Picture: PH

Stylish prints

If you're mum loves art, treat her to a print that matches her style with Ink & Drop.

Buy now: Art prints from Ink & Drop, prices vary

Art prints from Ink & Drop. Picture: PH

Jewellery by Perfect Dress Company

Nothing says I love you like jewellery, and with pieces like this from Perfect Dress Company, you're bound to find something that makes her say 'I love you' straight back.

Buy now: Jewellery from Perfect Dress Company, from £15

Jewellery from Perfect Dress Company. Picture: PH

Personalised bag

Gift your mum a one-of-a-kind bag with this stunning leather Lady Cross Body Bag, available in a range of stunning colours.

Buy now: Leather Lady Cross Body Bag by LRM Goods, £65