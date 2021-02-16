Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

16 February 2021, 15:35 | Updated: 16 February 2021, 16:25

Mother's Day is Sunday 14th March this year
Mother's Day is Sunday 14th March this year. Picture: Getty

Being kept apart from our loved ones over the last year has made us appreciate them even more - and here's your chance to tell the nation how much you love and miss your mum.

Do you want to dedicate a song to your Mum? Maybe you want to give her a shout out for the entire country to hear?

We want to help you show your Mum just how much you love her.

On Mother's Day, between 6am an d 4pm, we'll be broadcasting your messages to your mum between 6am – 4pm, and playing some very special dedications, too.

If you want to record a personalised message dedicated to your Mum which might be played out on air, then get in touch below.

Tell us a bit about your awesome Mother and you could be giving her the best present of all time – a personalised message on Heart!

If we select your message for broadcast, we will be calling you back to record your message, so please keep your phone on, and not on silent.

Thank you for telling us about your mum. We'll be in touch if we want to feature you on air.

