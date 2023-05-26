Motorist convinced ‘99% of drivers’ don’t know what this road sign means

26 May 2023, 12:33

A driver has claimed no one knows what this road sign means
A driver has claimed no one knows what this road sign means. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A driver has started a debate after they have claimed '99% of motorists' don't know what this common road sign means.

A motorist has claimed that 99% of drivers don't know what one of the UK's most common road signs means.

Found on roads all across the country, the circular sign has a white backdrop with a thick black diagonal stripe through the middle.

Posting on Reddit, one person said: "I'm convinced 99% of drivers don't know what this sign means.”

But other users were quick to comment, with many making jokes about the statement.

A motorist has claimed drivers don't know what this sign is
A motorist has claimed drivers don't know what this sign is. Picture: Alamy

"Oh that's the ‘go as fast as you want and overtake on a bend if you feel like it’ sign!,” someone wrote.

Another said: "One of the girls at my old hairdressers genuinely thought it meant 'go whatever speed you want."

A third added: "National speed limit, but what that limit is depends on what you’re driving. For example if you’re driving a BMW it’s 100mph and excuses you from using indicators."

A driver in the UK has claimed motorists don't know this common sign
A driver in the UK has claimed motorists don't know this common sign. Picture: Getty Images

What does the sign mean?

The road sign with a white circle and a single black diagonal stripe through it tells you that the national speed limit applies on the upcoming stretch of road.

The RAC explained: "It supersedes any previous speed limit signs you may have had to adhere to, such as passing through temporary roadworks.

What are the national speed limits?

It depends on the road you are driving on and the vehicle you're driving as to what the national speed limit is.

In a built up area with street lights, the speed limit is 30mph unless otherwise stated. On a single carriageway it's 60mph for cars, and 50mph for vans and anything bigger, as well as if you're in a car towing something.

And on a dual carriageway and motorway, it's 70mph but 60mph for goods vehicles and cars carrying trailers or caravans.

In a built-up area where there are street lamps placed no more than 200 yards apart, the speed limit is 30mph for all vehicles.

On a single carriageway the speed limit is 60mph for cars, and 50mph for vans or if you’re towing a trailer/caravan.

As for dual carriageways and motorways, it’s 70mph for cars, and 60mph for vans or if you’re towing a trailer/caravan.

