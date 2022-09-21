Woman gets neighbour's car towed after she kept parking in her driveway

A woman has asked for advice after her neighbour refused to stop parking in her driveway.

A woman has revealed she got her neighbour’s car towed after she wouldn’t stop parking in her driveway.

The anonymous woman, who inherited her aunt's home, uses crutches to get around and therefore needs space on the driveway to get in and out of her house.

Although she tried to explain this to her neighbour, she refused to listen and said she can't park elsewhere as this would be too far away from her house.

The neighbour went on to say she has three young children who need to be driven around.

Taking to Reddit, the 30-year-old said: "Well, a few days ago when I was coming home from work she had parked her car in my driveway again.

“This time her car was parked really forward and super close to my front door, making it pretty much impossible for me to get into my own house. Even an able-bodied person wouldn't be able to get in, there was no space to even open the front door (it opens outwards).

"Here's what probably makes me an a******. I was really angry and tired of the situation, so without trying to talk to the neighbour again, I called the police on a non-emergency number, explained the situation, and they showed up and towed my neighbour's car."

After her neighbour realised what had happened, she was furious and called her "inconsiderate."

“She said I'm inconsiderate and should learn how to compromise, and that if I asked her to she would've moved her car (I don't believe her),” she said.

Unsurprisingly, the post created a lot of discussion, with one person writing: "This woman should 'compromise' by putting one of those heavy garden benches in the middle of her driveway so no one can park there and she can sit and enjoy her property in peace."

Someone else wrote: "She expected a disabled person to hobble their way over to her house to ask her to move the car. I also love her saying you should have compromised. The compromise was that you gave her a few chances to find a place to park her car.

"You were more than patient and now she can go and see if the towing company wants to compromise with her."

A third person said: “How about this compromise, "you don't park in my driveway and I won't have your car towed!" I'd call that a win-win.”

While a fourth fumed: “It's your property. Any arrangement she had with your aunt was nullified when you inherited the house and you tried to be polite. Polite didn't work.

“If you don't drive , maybe put some large potted plants in the driveway, positioned to protect your access to your door.”