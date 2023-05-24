‘My husband flies first class while I sit in economy with our kids’

A woman has revealed her husband pays for himself to fly first class. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter

An anonymous woman has asked for advice on her husband after revealing her flying dilemma.

A woman has sparked outrage after revealing her husband flies first class while she sits in economy with their children.

Asking for advice on The New York Times Magazine's ethics column, the anonymous mum explained how her husband "loves to travel" and always pays for an upgraded seat.

But he doesn’t extend this to his family and leaves his wife to look after the kids in economy.

She wrote: "My husband loves to travel and always either pays for, or gets an upgrade into, the first-class cabin.

“When we travel together with our children, he buys himself a ticket in first class and puts us in economy or economy plus.

"He even did this recently on an overnight flight to Paris."

The woman’s husband defends himself by saying it would cost ‘too much money’ for the entire family to sit together in first class.

He also added he wouldn't want the children to travel without a parent there to look after them.

Calling this ‘unfair’, the woman said: "I don't think our kids would mind if they were in economy plus and my husband and I sat together in first class. Is that unfair of me to want?

A wife has complained about her husband. Picture: Getty Images

"My husband has suggested travelling alone on a different flight ahead of us so that we don't feel badly about the disparity, but this does not really address or solve the problem of the inherent selfishness in his thinking.

"Am I wrong? We are happy to travel, and love going places together, but it is still very strange."

After the post was shared on Twitter, it has received more than 10 million views, with many viewers slamming her ‘selfish’ husband.

One user said: "One for all all for one! Pay for the whole family to fly first class. They are worth it!"

Someone else said: “Your husband appears to be a narcissist, who loves and cares only for himself.”

Almost 2000 people liked another comment that read: “If my boyfriend suggested he fly in first class and I can fly in economy, I would happily invite him to go fly first class. Then I’d have all the time in the world to move out of the house while he is gone.”

“I wouldn’t go to the grocery store with that man, much less an overnight flight to Paris. Appalling behaviour,” wrote someone else.

But a fourth wrote: "So my husband has elite status as he travels a lot with work and we, the two kids and me, don't.

"I have no problem with him in first or business class and us in economy. He worked hard for it. Sometimes he gets an extra upgrade then we take turns in joining him."