People prefer cuddling their pets than their partners, study finds

22 May 2023, 14:37 | Updated: 22 May 2023, 14:52

People prefer cuddling their pets than their partners, study finds
People prefer cuddling their pets than their partners, study finds. Picture: Getty

A study has found just how far our love for pets goes as it appears we'd rather cuddle up to our furry friends than our partners.

People would rather cuddle their pets than their partners, a new study has found.

While we always knew the UK was full of pet-lovers, it turns out we're willing to turn down an embrace from our loved one to instead snuggle down with our furry friends.

A study carried out by OnePoll on behalf of global pet brand PetSafe® found that seven out of ten pet owners (66%) would prefer to cuddle their cat or dog than their partner.

The results found that men are more inclined to cuddling their pets over their partners with 77% opposed to women's 60%.

Seven out of ten pet owners (66%) would prefer to cuddle their cat or dog than their partner
Seven out of ten pet owners (66%) would prefer to cuddle their cat or dog than their partner. Picture: Getty

The study of 2,000 people also found that animals are better listeners than humans, with 68% of people saying that they confide in their pet after a difficult day. This is more than their best friends (52%), their family (46%) and their colleagues (33%).

We all know pets bring us happiness, but the study also found that a whopping eight out of ten people say their pet is their number one source of joy.

To thank them for providing us with so much joy, eight out of ten pet owners said that they treat their pet like royalty.

The results found that men are more inclined to cuddling their pets over their partners with 77% opposed to women's 60%
The results found that men are more inclined to cuddling their pets over their partners with 77% opposed to women's 60%. Picture: Getty

PetSafe® brand’s Rob Steele said on the research: “We've always known pets hold a special place in our hearts, but this study proves just how much we love and value them – and how much good they bring into our lives. They give so much in terms of love and emotional support, that most owners treat them as part of the family. They're always there for a cuddle or to lend a furry ear and their love is unconditional and uncompromising, and for that they deserve only the best from us.

“That’s why we strive to make pet ownership as happy, healthy and convenient as it can possibly be – with our extensive range of pet training systems, toys, travel accessories, pet doors and water fountains - so that the best times can be enjoyed together.”

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

How this doctor found the cure for chronic pain using the brain

How this doctor found a cure for chronic pain using the brain

School charging parents £1.60 every minute they are late to collect kids

School charging parents £1.60 every minute they are late to collect kids

Parenting

A grandmother has refused to look after her granddaughter

Woman praised for refusing to look after newborn grandchild for free

Shein reveal plans to open 30 shops including UK locations

Shein reveal plans to open 30 shops including UK locations

Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red floral dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fallout: Everything we know about their feud

What happened between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield?

Showbiz

Emma Hernan has a very successful business

Inside Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan's successful business and huge salary

TV & Movies

Coronation Street has shared a first look at Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown's wedding

Coronation Street first-look at Gemma Winter's wedding dress and why it's orange

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Where is Holly Willoughby today and has she left This Morning?

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

Has Phillip Schofield left This Morning and was he fired?

TV & Movies

Alison and Dermot address Phillip Schofield's exit live on This Morning

Alison and Dermot address Phillip Schofield's exit live on This Morning

Showbiz

Phillip Schofield quits This Morning with immediate effect

Phillip Schofield quits This Morning with immediate effect

Showbiz

Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12-years in prison

Phillip Schofield's brother sentenced to 12 years in prison

Showbiz

Ant and Dec quit Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years

Ant and Dec quit Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years

Showbiz

Selling Sunset fans are already demanding another season following the Netflix drop

Is there going to be a Selling Sunset season 7?

TV & Movies

Christine Quinn modelling a Burberry bikini next to a picture from a Selling Sunset scene where she is feeding her baby on the beach

Why did Christine Quinn quit Selling Sunset and where is she now?

TV & Movies

Selling Sunset cast including Heather Rae El Moussa, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan

Is Selling Sunset real or scripted? Netflix filming secrets uncovered

TV & Movies

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause wearing pink sunglasses and Chelsea ringing the gold bell in the Oppenheim office

How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

TV & Movies

Selling Sunset newbie Nicole Young in full makeup alongside a picture of her talking on the beach for Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset's Nicole Young: Age, career, net worth and husband revealed

TV & Movies

Romain Bonnet on Selling Sunset and a picture of him with wife Mary Fitzgerald in a restaurant on holiday in Tulum

Selling Sunset's Romain Bonnet: How old is he and what does he do for a job?

TV & Movies