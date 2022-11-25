Flossie, 26, officially named oldest cat in the world

25 November 2022, 13:42

Flossie is 120-years-old in human years!
Picture: Cats Protection / Guinness World Records

The sweet senior moggie was given her impressive new title by the Guinness World Records.

A British tabby cat has been officially named as the oldest cat in the world just before her 27th birthday.

Flossie, who is currently 26 years and 329 days old, has been awarded the incredible badge of honour by the Guinness World Records.

The senior moggie was adopted from a shelter run by animal welfare charity Cats Protection earlier this year after new owner Vicki Green fell for her sweet nature.

Despite being poorly-sighted and deaf, the cuddle-loving feline is reportedly in good health and lives a quiet life in London.

The 26-year-old tabby cat was born in 1995.
Picture: Cats Protection / Guinness World Records

Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief at Guinness World Records said: "We were so excited to hear about the lovely Flossie and celebrate her long life - it's not every day you come across a cat who has been around since the mid-nineties.

"This is the human equivalent of over 120 years old, which would put her on par with Jeanne Calment, the French supercentenarian who lived to 122 years 164 days and holds the record for the oldest person ever.

"We're happy to see Flossie settled and enjoying all the home comforts she deserves in her later life. A huge congratulations to Flossie, a highly deserving record-breaker."

Owner Vicki described Flossie as "affectionate and playful".
Picture: Cats Protection / Guinness World Records

Flossie was born back in 1995 and was cared for by her original owner in Merseyside, who died 10 years later.

After being taken in by the woman's sister, she continued to live a happy life until she too passed away after another 14 years.

Following a short stint with her son, the tough tabby was eventually brought into the care of volunteers at Cats Protection - where Vicki found her record-breaking new pet.

Flossie loves to snuggle up in her favourite yellow blanket.
Picture: Cats Protection / Guinness World Records

Speaking of the brown and black moggie, the animal-loving executive assistant said: "I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat, but I didn't imagine I’d share my home with a Guinness World Records title holder.

"She's so affectionate and playful, especially sweet when you remember how old she is. I'm immensely proud that Cats Protection matched me with such an amazing cat.

"She's deaf and with failing eyesight but none of that seems to bother her. She's completely with it, loves affection and has a very good appetite.

"She never turns her nose up at the chance of a good meal, except when she's snuggled on her favourite yellow blanket."

"She&squot;s deaf and with failing eyesight but none of that seems to bother her."
Picture: Cats Protection / Guinness World Records

Vicki hopes her heart-warming story will encourage other cat lovers to consider giving senior or disabled animals a chance.

"I’ve always wanted to give older cats a comfortable later life," she added.

"She sometimes misses her litter box or needs help grooming herself, but I can help with all of that. We’re in this together."

